Used 2000 Mercury Mystique Sedan Consumer Reviews

Fun To Drive! pmangiafico2 , 07/22/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a very underrated car - with a 5-speed manual, the V6 engine really rips, and the handling is in the BMW/Audi league. If you don't need the status and gadgets that go with a BMW 3-series, this car brings you the performance and handling for half the cost. And it even came standard with leather, power drivers seat, etc., which are *options* in the low-end BMW. Nearly everyone who has ridden in it has asked me "what kind of car is this?". I guess nobody seems to expect a boring Mercury sedan to blast off and zip around corners better than the more expensive, yet smaller, new Jetta, and in the same league as cars more than twice its twice. Rock on! Report Abuse

Happy 3 year Owner Jim53 , 01/29/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my V6 5-speed Mystique LS in Dec 99 after ordering it to my specs. The dealer thought I should get an automatic trans for resale purposes. I bought it for me as a keeper, not to sell. I really like this car and totally agree with the reviewers comments of July 02. Great Handling, strong engine. Very smooth and powerful 4-disc brakes. This is a great used car deal - if you can find a 5 speed. I've owned Honda Accords - great cars, but cannot touch this for handling. I did not rate the car a 10 because of a clutch leak (left me stranded) and rear styling is so so. Report Abuse

Powerful, unique, needs better quality.. Aaron , 03/18/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful i own the V6 LS model and it has ran great with minimal problems to this day. bought in 2001 and still own it today in 2009, very reliable, still attractive. love the LS features, preamium sound system, leather seats, motorized radio antenna. added a few things to it myself, like remote start and a better horn. few things have needed to be replaced but it seems that everything needs fixing at once now.... 1,000 dollar suspension estimate at belle tire. everything is luse in the front end. also had to repllace alternator at low miles. it has 151k miles now still good. needs new battery, it also makes this weird humming noise every now and then, doesnt seem to do anything major. left it alone Report Abuse

Factory Defects Neilf80 , 05/30/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Dash board covering came unglued at 17000 miles was fixed as factory defect w/same dash fell apart again at 32000 was told tuff luck they had fixed it once they did not have to deal with it agaun.This was Ford motor co. Jacky Jones said they would fix it for a thousand.Still no guarantee it will stay fixed.This is my mothers car she is on a fixed income and can not afford to have the dash fixed at this time.Otherwise a very good vechicle,but factory backing is not there Report Abuse