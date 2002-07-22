Used 2000 Mercury Mystique for Sale Near Me

This is a very underrated car - with a 5-speed manual, the V6 engine really rips, and the handling is in the BMW/Audi league. If you don't need the status and gadgets that go with a BMW 3-series, this car brings you the performance and handling for half the cost. And it even came standard with leather, power drivers seat, etc., which are *options* in the low-end BMW. Nearly everyone who has ridden in it has asked me "what kind of car is this?". I guess nobody seems to expect a boring Mercury sedan to blast off and zip around corners better than the more expensive, yet smaller, new Jetta, and in the same league as cars more than twice its twice. Rock on!

