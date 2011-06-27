  1. Home
2000 Mercury Mystique Review

Pros & Cons

  • Solid handling, four-cylinder or V6 engine choice, affordable price.
  • Limited room for rear passengers, pedestrian interior.
Edmunds' Expert Review

As the Ford Contour's twin, for pure road-going thrills in a well thought-out package, the Mystique makes for a fun car at a great price.

Vehicle overview

Since its introduction in 1995, the Mystique has been Mercury's counterpart to the Ford Contour. Based on the same platform, the Mercury has differentiated itself by having different styling and trim packages. But for all intents and purposes, the Contour and Mystique were the same car.

The Contour and Mystique are still the same car for 2000, but there is an added difference: the Mystique is the only one to offer a four-cylinder engine. To avoid having the new Ford Focus steal sales away from the Contour, Ford has taken the Contour upscale, discontinuing the entry-level LX series. The remaining 2000 Contour comes only with a V6 engine.

Customers looking to purchase a more fuel-efficient (and less expensive) four-cylinder should check out the Mystique GS. The Zetec DOHC 16-valve four produces 125 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 130 foot-pounds of torque at 4,000 rpm. The GS also comes with a rear spoiler, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, fog lamps and special floor mats. While we still aren't sold on the exterior look, the Mystique GS has plenty to offer the small-sedan shopper. The body structure is stiff, and the ergonomically correct instrument panel features legible dials and controls. The interior still receives some gripes, however. It lacks some of the refinement found in competing cars and Mercury has never been able to solve the lack of room for rear-seat passengers.

The more upscale Mystique LS comes standard with the 24-valve Duratec V6 engine, which develops 170 horsepower at 6,250 rpm and 165 foot-pounds of torque at 4,250 rpm. Improvements over the LS include leather bucket seats, 15-inch alloy wheels, larger tires, a performance-tuned suspension, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and four-wheel disc brakes on manual transmission-equipped cars.

When we've been behind the wheel of V6-powered Mystiques, we've generally had a good time. The V6 is just one part of an equation that makes this car such an excellent purchase for the shallow-pocketed enthusiast. The real excitement of the Mystique's driving experience is the result of the car's excellent chassis, suspension and steering.

Since its introduction, the Contour/Mystique platform has won plenty of awards and has received great press from automotive critics. In 1998, Mercury gave the Mystique an exterior freshening to make the car more distinctive in the crowded family-sedan marketplace.

The Dodge Stratus and Chevrolet Malibu may offer greater interior volume, but for pure road-going thrills in a well thought-out package, the Mystique makes for a fun car at a great price.

The Mystique comes standard with an emergency glow-in-the-dark trunk release, designed to allow a child or adult trapped in the trunk to open it from the inside. Two new exterior colors debut.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mercury Mystique.

5(45%)
4(22%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.1
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun To Drive!
pmangiafico2,07/22/2002
This is a very underrated car - with a 5-speed manual, the V6 engine really rips, and the handling is in the BMW/Audi league. If you don't need the status and gadgets that go with a BMW 3-series, this car brings you the performance and handling for half the cost. And it even came standard with leather, power drivers seat, etc., which are *options* in the low-end BMW. Nearly everyone who has ridden in it has asked me "what kind of car is this?". I guess nobody seems to expect a boring Mercury sedan to blast off and zip around corners better than the more expensive, yet smaller, new Jetta, and in the same league as cars more than twice its twice. Rock on!
Happy 3 year Owner
Jim53,01/29/2003
I bought my V6 5-speed Mystique LS in Dec 99 after ordering it to my specs. The dealer thought I should get an automatic trans for resale purposes. I bought it for me as a keeper, not to sell. I really like this car and totally agree with the reviewers comments of July 02. Great Handling, strong engine. Very smooth and powerful 4-disc brakes. This is a great used car deal - if you can find a 5 speed. I've owned Honda Accords - great cars, but cannot touch this for handling. I did not rate the car a 10 because of a clutch leak (left me stranded) and rear styling is so so.
Powerful, unique, needs better quality..
Aaron,03/18/2009
i own the V6 LS model and it has ran great with minimal problems to this day. bought in 2001 and still own it today in 2009, very reliable, still attractive. love the LS features, preamium sound system, leather seats, motorized radio antenna. added a few things to it myself, like remote start and a better horn. few things have needed to be replaced but it seems that everything needs fixing at once now.... 1,000 dollar suspension estimate at belle tire. everything is luse in the front end. also had to repllace alternator at low miles. it has 151k miles now still good. needs new battery, it also makes this weird humming noise every now and then, doesnt seem to do anything major. left it alone
Factory Defects
Neilf80,05/30/2004
Dash board covering came unglued at 17000 miles was fixed as factory defect w/same dash fell apart again at 32000 was told tuff luck they had fixed it once they did not have to deal with it agaun.This was Ford motor co. Jacky Jones said they would fix it for a thousand.Still no guarantee it will stay fixed.This is my mothers car she is on a fixed income and can not afford to have the dash fixed at this time.Otherwise a very good vechicle,but factory backing is not there
See all 9 reviews of the 2000 Mercury Mystique
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6250 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 2000 Mercury Mystique Overview

The Used 2000 Mercury Mystique is offered in the following submodels: Mystique Sedan. Available styles include GS 4dr Sedan, and LS 4dr Sedan.

