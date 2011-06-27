  1. Home
1996 Mercury Mystique Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Ford has gambled six billion dollars on the world car project that has produced the European-market Ford Mondeo and American-market twins, Ford Contour and Mercury Mystique. These cars have to be hugely successful to make any money, and early indications are that Ford has a winning hand here.

The Mystique, in our opinion, is the most attractive of the three cars. Unlike the overly ovalish Contour, the Mystique is more conservatively styled, with a traditional chrome grille and full-width taillights. Inside, the Mystique is German in flavor, sporting a tidy interior and firm seating for five adults, although the rear seat really is more suitable for two rather than three occupants. Also Germanic in feel is the chassis tuning and all-around performance of the 170-horsepower Duratec V6. Equipped with this engine, the Mystique has been called one of the most fun-to-drive compacts on the road. The base four cylinder motor isn't lacking in punch when equipped with the standard five-speed transmission.

Dual airbags are standard. Antilock brakes and traction control are optional. The well-equipped LS includes alloy wheels, fog lights, a power driver's seat and a cassette stereo. Add the equipment group that includes the V6 engine, power convenience items, and air conditioning, and the Mystique LS V6 is rolling off the showroom floor for around $19,000.

One year after its introduction, Mystique gets more head and legroom in the back seat as designers reconfigure the front and rear seats. New alloy wheels debut this year, and shift effort has been improved with the manual transmission. GS models can be ordered with a folding rear seat, and buyers can select from five new colors. A Sport Appearance package broadens Mystique's appeal, and a rear spoiler is optional.

Compared to its predecessor, the pathetic Topaz, the Mystique is much more expensive. But, considering that the average price of a car purchased in the United States has climbed to 20 grand, the Mystique LS is a comparative bargain, and the addition of antilock brakes and traction control don't push the sticker far over that threshold. Well-equipped, good looking, and possessed with the road manners of a European sport sedan, the Mystique delivers value.

1996 Highlights

More rear seat room is the big story for Mystique in 1996. Gearshift effort has been improved on manual transmissions, a new Sport Appearance Package is available and five new colors are on the palette. Alloy wheels have been restyled on LS models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Mercury Mystique.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

would NEVER own another!
Tim,09/04/2009
My 96 has cost me over $8,000 to fix! Includes transmission, engine, timing belt pulleys, and cv joints! If you want to buy a new car, stay away from mystiques.
Under appreciated
flyzone,05/19/2002
This is one of the most underrated, most fun to drive cars out there. A sleeper and performance car in sheeps clothing. Ford just didn't know what they had (or the market didn't) - poor marketing. Paint and corrosion are great. Mine has been outside for 6 years; still looks great. Seats are super; locks you in. A real drivers car. I bought two!
Will be sad to see it go.
midcoastme,10/20/2003
This has been a comfortable, mostly reliable vehicle. Main repairs: front wheel bearing, heater hoses, MAF sensor. Currently has 97000 miles, averages 28.9 mpg overall, not bad for an automatic. Lack of decent cupholders prevents a 10 for interior design. Will be sad to see it leave the driveway for the last time.
Now I understand the joke about Fords
rebecca.shrode@bovis,01/05/2004
This car was very reliable until I got a recall w/ a valve that has to do with emissions. It just constantly broke down every other month. I dumped about $6,700 into it until I got fed up and bought a new car. That by the way is a Pontiac. This was absolutely the worst car I ever owned and I owned 3 before this one. I always buy used and never experienced so many problems as this car had. It was a LEMON!!!!!!!!!
See all 20 reviews of the 1996 Mercury Mystique
Write a review

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
