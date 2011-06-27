  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Mystique
  4. Used 1997 Mercury Mystique
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

1997 Mercury Mystique Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fun-to-drive, German-engineered Mercury offers great bang-for-the-buck. Either of the Mystique's powerplant work well with the 5-speed manual transmission, but the 2.5-liter Duratec is the one you'll want if you need to do much high-speed freeway driving.
  • The tires on the GS are inadequate for this car's otherwise excellent handling capabilities. The rear seat is not big enough to hold two full-size adults comfortably.
Other years
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Mercury Mystique for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$864 - $2,221
Used Mystique for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Ford Motor Company spent six billion dollars developing the Mercury Mystique/Ford Contour "world cars," designed to be the best compacts in every market in which they were sold. The program tested FoMoCo's ability to utilize all of its worldwide resources to create a car that would streamline production, thereby slicing overhead and building bigger profits.

Who cares? The result is the Mercury Mystique, and for the average amount of a typical car purchase in the United States today, you can get one loaded up with equipment, with performance and road feel you never would have expected from a sedan made in America. Actually, the road manners of the new Mystiqueare no mystery, given that Ford of Europe did the development work on this car.

The GS and LS are both available with a 24-valve, twin-cam, 170-horsepower, 2.5-liter V6 engine that doesn't require a tune-up until the 100,000-mile mark. Also available on both models are big tires mounted on alloy wheels, and antilock brakes. Load up the LS model with air conditioning, power windows and locks, moonroof, cruise, traction control, leather seats and a CD player with premium sound and the sticker stays under $22,000, with lots of room for negotiation. The Mystique GS and LS come standard with a four-cylinder engine, and are surprisingly zippy when mated to the manual transmission.

Much has been made in the automotive press about the Mystique's rear seat, and after spending a week with one, we found ourselves wishing for more room. Acceptable only for quick trips to the grocery store, the Mystique's rear bench will squeeze most adults. The front seats in the Mystique are great, offering plenty of room and very good support; not what one would expect in an American compact.

In the last two years, the Mystique has won plenty of awards and has received great press from automotive critics. Thus, the 1997 Mystique offers very minor changes. The most notable is the newly optional Spree Package which transforms the plain-vanilla GS model into attractive sport sedan with the addition of fog lights, aluminum wheels, and a leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

The Mystique looks good and handles like higher-priced German sedans. The body structure is stiff, and the ergonomically correct instrument panel features legible dials and well-placed controls. We really like the way the Contour feels, but for people who need more interior room the Dodge Stratus offers a convincing argument to shop around before buying.

1997 Highlights

The addition of a Spree Package for the GS model and the inclusion of a tilt steering wheel and standard trunk light are the only changes for the 1997 Mystique.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Mercury Mystique.

5(50%)
4(33%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(9%)
4.2
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not too bad if u dont count all recalls.
Cody5530,08/14/2002
Overall a decent car, but the recalls are driving me crazy, plus the window switches have gone out and belts need replacing.
Dont Listen To the Negatives People
Kevin Landy,12/17/2003
I CAN HONESTLY SAY THAT THIS VEHICLE IS OVERALL WONDERFUL. MY MYSTIQUE IS IN PEARL WHITE WITH A KEYLESS ENTRY, SUNROOF, ALL POWER OPTIONS, AND IS EQUIPPED WITHT HE SPREE PACKAGE. I BELIEVE THAT THIS 4CYL IS ONE OF THE MOST TOUGHEST 4 BANGERS AROUND ESPCIALLY HAVIN A DOHC INSTEAD OF A SHOC. PASSING MANUEVERS ARE NOT BAD, THROTTLE RESPONSE IS SATISFYING, GAS MILEAGE IS VERY GOOD, AN HAS ONE OF THE SMOOTHEST RIDES A 4 BANGER CAN OFFER. BELIEVE ME PEOPLE I KNOW MY VEHICLES AND IM TELLIN YA IF YOUR LOOK FOR A REAL NICE CAR, BEAUTIFUL FEATURE,HAS GOOD POWER, GOOD GAS MILEAGE, AND GREAT RELIABILITY. THE MYSTIQUE IS FOR U.
Thought it was a good buy
EPierce,02/15/2006
Bought used with 50,000 miles. Looked to be in goods shape. In less than a year had to replace the water pump (plastic impeller broke in two), power steering pump, puller idler arm, and some vacuum hoses. Now transmission is making noises and idle problem has cropped up that no one can find. Not my idea of reliability. Have cars with double the mileage with less problems.
Grew up with one.
eddieallen,08/07/2013
My mom bought our car in 2008, it's always been there for us and it always starts up. We've driven it to Florida, New Jersey, and Cali before. We live in NY. It gets excellent gas mileage and is really sporty for a 4 door. My mom got a new car and it's mine now it's my first car and I've been rocking it for 1 1/2 years. The only things we've had to replace is the blinker light in the rear back. We have the Spree model and its a great model. It's always there for me and has never stalled. I'm 6' 2" and I fit in it comfortably. I just don't like the outside look of it besides that its my baby.
See all 12 reviews of the 1997 Mercury Mystique
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1997 Mercury Mystique features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1997 Mercury Mystique

Used 1997 Mercury Mystique Overview

The Used 1997 Mercury Mystique is offered in the following submodels: Mystique Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Sedan, and GS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Mercury Mystique?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Mercury Mystiques are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Mercury Mystique for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Mercury Mystique.

Can't find a used 1997 Mercury Mystiques you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Mystique for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,014.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,561.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Mystique for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,324.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,212.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Mercury Mystique?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Mystique lease specials

Related Used 1997 Mercury Mystique info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles