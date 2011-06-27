  1. Home
1999 Mercury Mystique Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fun in the corners and improved rear passenger legroom.
  • Still a bit small for carrying large adults on extended trips.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

After a thorough redesign last year, Mercury focused on more subtle improvements to the Mystique's interior and suspension for 1999. Rear passengers are now treated to 1.2 inches of additional legroom while front passengers will notice an updated instrument panel that looks less cluttered.

Mechanically, the Mystique's front suspension now shares the same design as its European cousin, the Mondeo. With a revised subframe and A-arm design, plus updated suspension geometry for improved braking on surfaces with varying grip, the 1999 Mystique returns an even more confidence-inspiring ride than in previous years.

The base model Mystique has been ditched this year, leaving only the GS and LS models to choose from. The GS comes standard with Mercury's 2.0-liter inline four Zetec engine that makes 125 horsepower and 130 foot-pounds of torque while LS models get the larger 2.5-liter Duratec V6 engine that makes 170 horsepower and 165 foot-pounds of torque. Either powerplant can be had with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

With an improved interior to match its already distinctive styling, the Mystique has plenty to offer the small sedan shopper. While we still aren't sold on the exterior look, we like this car a great deal. The body structure is stiff, and the ergonomically correct instrument panel features legible dials and well-placed controls. The Dodge Stratus and Chevrolet Malibu may offer greater interior volume, but for pure road-going thrills in a well thought-out package, the Mystique makes for a fun car at a great price.

1999 Highlights

The Mystique gets a revised instrument panel and redesigned front seats this year. A six-way power-adjustable seat is now standard on the LS model and all Mystiques benefit from a revised suspension and larger fuel tank. Medium Steel Blue replaces Light Denim Blue as an exterior color. A final note to family-oriented shoppers: the optional integrated child safety seat is no longer available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Mercury Mystique.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Long time owner
Woody,11/21/2007
Having owned this V6, 5-speed, leather seated, sunroof equipped car for over 8 years, I've developed a few opinions on it. The engine was designed by a joint effort of Porsche and Cosworth, and is impressive to behold. Normal mileage is 22 city / 28 highway, although if driven very carefully will increase to 24/32. My previous car was an Acura Integra, and this Mystique would run rings around it. European feel, 4 cams, 4 disc brakes, and supportive seats make for a fun driving experience. Roughly 3000 rpm at 65 mph seems a bit high, although the engine is very smooth and quiet. This is a European designed car, built in Kansas City.
IDK
hottdrummer,03/19/2008
I've had my Mercury Mystique for about 2 months now and I really really enjoy it. It's sporty but not too sporty. The power it has amazing (V6) and it is one great car. The only thing I don't like is the transmission slips. I got power but sometimes I can't use it all but to the rough idles and slips. I have a great system in the car and it really bangs. My friends love the car and I love it just as much.
1999 Mercury Mystique GS
janice99,02/04/2011
We bought this car new and it has 112,000 miles on it. We had to replace the timing belt at about 100,000 miles; I would recommend replacing it at 95,000 as a precaution because it will leave you stranded, as would ANY car with a timing belt, not just this one. Over all it is great, fun to drive and gets EXCELLENT gas mileage, 28 to 33 mpg in city or highway. The paint has peeled in a couple of places and on the grille but that is cosmetic only. We live in a snowy area and unless we get 2 feet (unusual) it handles well. My husband drives it to work nearly every day, 7 miles each way, mostly rural. I hope it lasts as long as our old '91 Tracer which had 315,000 miles when we sold it!
Best kept secret
dmr,02/01/2007
I purchased this vehicle last year to commute (50 mi, ea way) this winter. The person I purchased this from was the original owner and indicated the car got 35 MPG and was maintenance free other than a brake job. It is a 4 cyl, with 5 speed manual gearbox. My 1st MPG ck indicated 35.5 which was 80% hwy, 20% city driving. The car runs and drives great. Extremely strong and smooth for a 4 cyl. The torque feels more like a big six which makes for easy driving. Handles like a sports car although it has more torque steer than other front wheel drives I've driven. The top of the dash was loose but some household glue has worked holding it in place. I highly recommend this as a used car buy.
See all 29 reviews of the 1999 Mercury Mystique
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 1999 Mercury Mystique features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1999 Mercury Mystique

Used 1999 Mercury Mystique Overview

The Used 1999 Mercury Mystique is offered in the following submodels: Mystique Sedan. Available styles include GS 4dr Sedan, and LS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Mercury Mystique?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Mercury Mystiques are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Mercury Mystique for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Mercury Mystique.

Can't find a used 1999 Mercury Mystiques you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Mystique for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,940.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,336.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Mystique for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $17,448.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,152.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Mercury Mystique?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

