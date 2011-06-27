  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(30)
Appraise this car

1995 Mercury Mystique Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Mercury Mystique for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$745 - $1,916
Used Mystique for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Introduced to replace the aging Topaz, the Mystique is a virtual twin to the Ford Contour. Euro-styling combined with German engineering results in a $20,000 American car that can compete with import sedans that cost nearly twice as much. You may choose between two trim levels, the base GS or the more luxurious LS. A 170-horsepower V6 engine is optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mercury Mystique.

5(27%)
4(40%)
3(20%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
3.8
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sweet Six
mwb,07/04/2008
A one owner car purchased late 2006. Has one of the sweetest V6 engines I've known and terrific mileage at 20 city, 36 hwy. 4spd Auto sometimes seems soft, but no problems. Wiring harness had been replaced, oxy sensors in 04. Passes smog well above avg. AC has slow freon leak- when freon fully charged mpg drops to average 17/25. Without freon mpg goes back to 20/36 averages~ a "mystique mystery". Engine and trans mounts [rubber/liquid filled] had to replace together. Smoothness returned to like new, hope they last another dozen years. Overall a joy to drive, must be well maintained to stay that way. Excellent European style tuned suspension.
Best American Car I've owned
Bu*ck,06/05/2002
Few problems with this vehicle. Among the best of Ford products. Change the fluids and run the cheapest regular gasoline available. I only wish my experience with dealer service departments approached the level of competence of this sedan. Due to my satisfaction level with the product, I have often told friends, etc. that I would buy this car today if I was in the market for a vehicle. I had planned to purchase another this year, but Mercury has discontinued it-disappointing. Ford has become too politically correct to keep my business.
Don't buy this car.
clm0675,04/03/2002
1995 was the first model year, and I've had nothing but problems from day 1. I only have 86,000 miles on it and am ready to get rid of it.
The Mecury MYSTAKE
tbeau,04/15/2002
wish someone would steal it and blow it up. big money pit. was in the shop for a total of a month and cost over $2000 to get it to run so we could get rid of it. i think i could probably sell my bike for more than this car is worth. DO NOT BUY ONE!!!
See all 30 reviews of the 1995 Mercury Mystique
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1995 Mercury Mystique features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1995 Mercury Mystique

Used 1995 Mercury Mystique Overview

The Used 1995 Mercury Mystique is offered in the following submodels: Mystique Sedan. Available styles include GS 4dr Sedan, and LS 4dr Sedan.

