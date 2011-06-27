Estimated values
2000 Mercury Mystique GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,459
|$2,292
|$2,748
|Clean
|$1,280
|$2,015
|$2,416
|Average
|$922
|$1,461
|$1,753
|Rough
|$564
|$908
|$1,089
Estimated values
2000 Mercury Mystique LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,508
|$2,359
|$2,825
|Clean
|$1,323
|$2,074
|$2,484
|Average
|$953
|$1,505
|$1,802
|Rough
|$583
|$935
|$1,120