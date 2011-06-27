Used 2000 Mercury Mystique Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|25
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/31 mpg
|18/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|315.0/465.0 mi.
|270.0/390.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.0 gal.
|15.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|165 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|125 hp @ 5500 rpm
|170 hp @ 6250 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.5 ft.
|36.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|50.7 in.
|50.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.7 in.
|36.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|45.3 in.
|45.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.4 in.
|34.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|184.6 in.
|184.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|2769 lbs.
|2769 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.9 cu.ft.
|13.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.5 in.
|54.5 in.
|Wheel base
|106.5 in.
|106.5 in.
|Width
|69.1 in.
|69.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
