  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Mystique
  4. Used 2000 Mercury Mystique
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Mercury Mystique Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Mystique
Overview
See Mystique Inventory
See Mystique Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6
Combined MPG2521
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/465.0 mi.270.0/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.15.0 gal.
Combined MPG2521
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm165 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 5500 rpm170 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.36.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.50.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.36.7 in.
Rear hip Room45.3 in.45.3 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.53.3 in.
Measurements
Length184.6 in.184.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2769 lbs.2769 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.13.9 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.54.5 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.106.5 in.
Width69.1 in.69.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cabernet Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Deep Navy Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Steel Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Steel Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Navy Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Cabernet Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graystone
  • Prairie Tan
  • Midnight Blue
  • Prairie Tan
  • Graystone
  • Midnight Blue
See Mystique InventorySee Mystique Inventory

Related Used 2000 Mercury Mystique info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles