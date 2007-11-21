Used 1999 Mercury Mystique for Sale Near Me

Mystique Reviews & Specs

Long time owner
Woody,11/21/2007
Having owned this V6, 5-speed, leather seated, sunroof equipped car for over 8 years, I've developed a few opinions on it. The engine was designed by a joint effort of Porsche and Cosworth, and is impressive to behold. Normal mileage is 22 city / 28 highway, although if driven very carefully will increase to 24/32. My previous car was an Acura Integra, and this Mystique would run rings around it. European feel, 4 cams, 4 disc brakes, and supportive seats make for a fun driving experience. Roughly 3000 rpm at 65 mph seems a bit high, although the engine is very smooth and quiet. This is a European designed car, built in Kansas City.
