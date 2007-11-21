Used 1999 Mercury Mystique for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Mystique searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Mystique
Read recent reviews for the Mercury Mystique
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.829 Reviews
Report abuse
Woody,11/21/2007
Having owned this V6, 5-speed, leather seated, sunroof equipped car for over 8 years, I've developed a few opinions on it. The engine was designed by a joint effort of Porsche and Cosworth, and is impressive to behold. Normal mileage is 22 city / 28 highway, although if driven very carefully will increase to 24/32. My previous car was an Acura Integra, and this Mystique would run rings around it. European feel, 4 cams, 4 disc brakes, and supportive seats make for a fun driving experience. Roughly 3000 rpm at 65 mph seems a bit high, although the engine is very smooth and quiet. This is a European designed car, built in Kansas City.
Related Mercury Mystique info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Eos 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback 2011
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon 2013
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan Limited 2017
- Used Audi TTS 2014
- Used MINI Clubman 2012
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible 2012
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe 2014
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2011
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2015
- Used Aston Martin Vanquish S 2015
- Used BMW M6 2017
- Used Scion xD 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2012
- Used Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Volkswagen EuroVan
- Used Lexus RX 350L
- Used Volkswagen Phaeton
- Used Ferrari Portofino
- Used BMW M6
- Used Dodge Neon
- Used BMW X3 M
- Used Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
- Used Aston Martin DB11
- Used Lexus UX 250h
- Used Cadillac XLR-V
- Used Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
- Used GMC Safari
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Seattle WA
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Raleigh NC
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Ashburn VA
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Torrance CA
- Used Mercury Milan Colorado Springs CO
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Garden Grove CA
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Rockville MD
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Atlanta GA
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Fort Wayne IN
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Shreveport LA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mercury Mariner 2010 Milwaukee WI
- Used Mercury Milan 2010 Detroit MI
- Used Mercury Milan 2010 Allentown PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News