Estimated values
1999 Mercury Mystique GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,362
|$2,167
|$2,608
|Clean
|$1,194
|$1,904
|$2,291
|Average
|$857
|$1,377
|$1,657
|Rough
|$521
|$851
|$1,024
Estimated values
1999 Mercury Mystique LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,405
|$2,226
|$2,677
|Clean
|$1,231
|$1,956
|$2,352
|Average
|$884
|$1,415
|$1,701
|Rough
|$537
|$874
|$1,051