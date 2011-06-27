Used 2002 Mercury Mountaineer SUV Consumer Reviews
2002 Mercury Mountaineer, 4.6L V8, 5-A, AWD.
Wow, after reading so many terrible reviews about this suv, I must say I am a very fortunate owner then. (3rd owner to precise). My 4.6 has well over 120,000 miles on it and I never had any transmission problems. (Yes, never). The tranny shifts fast and has good gear ratios which enable this suv to have really quick acceleration. And all of the people that say this car has a terrible fuel economy probably drive too aggresively. We took this car out for a very long highway trip and we averaged over 20mpg during the trip and our car had 4-5 people inside, full trunk of heavy bags, and our avg. speed was over 70mph. Mixed Mpg with mostly city driving ranges from low to high teens.
2002, 4.6L V8 AWD model
217,000 + miles and still going strong! original engine, original transmission. However, I get regular oil changes, change the air filter regularly, clean the engine once in a while, etc...my only complaints are 1) the engineers who designed this vehicle did not put a governor on the accelerator, and sometimes when you take your foot off and coast, the gears shift down with a "thunk," instead of gradually, but this doesn't do any harm to the tranny, and 2) i had problems early-on with the vent system in the rear (3rd row seats). it makes a clicking noise sometimes, like the fan motor isn't working.
First car
This was my first car that i have shared with my brother. it was very easy to drive and pretty fast. it takes a second to kick into gear but its fast and handles good. my only main complaints are these: it is very shaky on the highway, the altinator dies pretty quickly (with car aftermarket audio), and my engine has made squeeky and clicking sounds everynow and then which were minor fixes. i am happy to leave this car for a new one only because of the 10mpg city and 17 highway, its rediculous
Longest Lasting SUV in this family
My father bought this car in '03 with just over 30k miles on it. Being a repo, there were a couple small problems that the dealership happily fixed, such as a new steering wheel (Lady who owned before broke all the buttons) and one seat replaced. We modified the intake by putting an aftermarket spectre cold air intake on it, but besides that is totally stock. This car lasted like that for 160k miles. The transmission was starting to slip and the front hubs needed attention. We went ahead and replaced them. Now, mind you, nothing ever broke, we just went ahead and replaced before they did. 62k miles later, it broke down for the first time and was just the pump. She is still going strong!
This car saved my life
Bought this car in 2002, my mother drove it for about 5-6 years and then she gave it to me (19 year old daughter) when I became old enough to drive. Shared it with my siblings on and off for two years. drove it everywhere, had about 110000 miles on it. Boyfriend was driving the car after a long day of hiking, I was in the passenger seat. He dosed off and swerved across the lane hit a fire hydrant that tore off the wheel and then hit a pole that sent us upside down. Airbags deployed on impact and we were wearing our seatbelts. We both walked away from the accident with 2 stitches each. If & when accidents do happen, you want a car that will keep you safe. I thank god for this car.
Sponsored cars related to the Mountaineer
Related Used 2002 Mercury Mountaineer SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner