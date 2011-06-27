Used 2001 Mercury Mountaineer SUV Consumer Reviews
636K on 2
Purchased my first 97 5.0L AWD off the floor. Had no idea how great it was to be. Drove it daily mostly hwy until I donated with 334K. Only major issue ever was a transfer case at about 200K. Normal wear and tear like rotars, pads and a couple alternaters. Changed the oil every 6 or 7K! Found a second 2001 model with 50K in 2005. Still using it as daily with 304K! Ford fixed the transfer case problem after 1998 so no issues at all with this one. Rotars, front barings one alternator and thats it. Better half got tired of looking at it so today I went out to look at F150's. Came across a 2000 model Mountaineer with 102K like new. Pick it up from the dealer in 2 days. BEST in snow and towing 2.
Finally a winner
I bought my 2001 Monterrey mountaineer 3- 4 years ago. Had 50,000 miles when bought as 2nd owner now has 83,000 and running strong. Love the pwr. sunroof, 5.0 v8 power, interior is great, looks good going by. Never had a problem,routine maintenance (oil,brakes,rotors) The AWD is great and handles Ohio snow's without a problem. Had a 2000 GMC Jimmy-lets see. 2 computer's, 4 alternators, 1 starter, electrical problems that would stall vehicle (once in Tennessee), transmission x2. Upgraded to this Mountaineer-no regrets at all.
2001 Mercury Mountaineer 136k miles.
A tough resilient and reliable vehicle. I bought this vehicle used with over 100,000 miles on it. Price paid was $2,700. This vehicle was apparently well maintained however upon purchase I had all the fluids changed. The only other thing I've done to it is replace plug wires and coil packs and fuel filter. I really like the interior design and features. For the year of the vehicle the technology was well thought out. Leather seats and moonroof too. Gas mileage is terrible but I really don't care about gas mileage in purchasing a vehicle. I am more concerned about longevity and reliability. The 5.0 v8 idles smooth as silk and this vehicle has plenty of power and torque. I have thought about selling or trading this vehicle a few times but cannot bring myself to do it. Overall this vehicle has been an excellent value for the money.
Bargain 2001 Mountaineer
We needed something to tow our boat and navigate Michigan winters. The 2001 Mountaineer was a bargain due to the intro. of the all new 2002 model. This truck was sold new in Oct. of 2000, so it had about 18 months of service. We were able to get a 5 year 75,000 mile warranty (from date of original delivery) so we have 3-4 more years of coverage due to the fact it was a 2001 vehicle still covered by the orignal factory warranty.
Love this vehicle
I just purchased my 2001 Mountaineer about 2 months ago, and I love it. So far I love the 5.0 V8 lots of power, love the leather seats, power moonroof, the way it handles, and just the overall vehicle. Mine has 55,000 miles on it and sure there will be plenty more fun miles. Tows my trailer and family just fine. Downfalls are the display on radio (easy fix) and the gas mileage, but you are driving an AWD SUV. Gets about 15 in town and 20-22 mpg highway, still better than my Jimmy (and it was a V6). I am very satisfied with this vehicle so far, will buy another one when time.
