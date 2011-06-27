Vehicle overview

Luxury-themed minivans have become popular among consumers with a bit more money to spend on family transportation. Although most still buy these vehicles for their sliding-door convenience and high seating capacity, many buyers now equip their vans with such features as navigation systems, rearview cameras and power liftgates. In an effort to reach out to this type of minivan shopper, Mercury introduced its upscale Monterey for the 2004 model year.

Unlike the smaller Mercury Villager minivan sold from 1993-2002, the 2007 Mercury Monterey is not related in any way to the Nissan Quest. Instead, it's a ritzier twin of the Ford Freestar. Aside from the fact that the Monterey has different styling, a few more optional amenities and only comes with a 4.2-liter V6, the two vans are identical. Alas, these shared genetics do not really work in the Monterey's favor. The Freestar platform is quite aged, and not only does this take away from the Monterey's handling capabilities, it results in an interior that feels less spacious than competitors' cabins. The Mercury's optional two-tone leather seats with built-in heating and cooling elements may divert your attention from this shortcoming for awhile, but scrutinize your surroundings and you'll notice other problems like low-grade materials, inconsistent build quality and a third-row seat that folds only as a single piece (rather than offering the flexibility of a 60/40 split). Plus, many of the key luxury minivan features simply aren't available on the Monterey, among these a nav system, a backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, rear sunshades, even a sunroof.

Unfortunately, the situation doesn't get much better out on the road. The V6 feels strained during highway merging and passing attempts, and it returns the lowest gas mileage of any six-cylinder in this class. Ride quality is comfortable, at least, and with the Monterey's standard array of airbags and favorable crash test scores, families will be well protected in the event of a collision. However, competitors like the Honda Odyssey, Hyundai Entourage, Toyota Sienna and Nissan Quest are just as safe, while offering superior acceleration, handling capabilities and overall refinement. Accordingly, we'd advise giving them strong consideration before spending your money on the Mercury Monterey.