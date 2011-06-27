  1. Home
2004 Mercury Monterey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of safety and convenience features, sharp interior design, torquey V6 engine.
  • Unimpressive fuel economy numbers, less horsepower and available features than top competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Monterey gives Mercury a minivan worth talking about, but alongside its Chrysler, Honda, Nissan and Toyota competitors, the Monterey is unlikely to be the shining star.

2004 Highlights

The Monterey is an all-new minivan that replaces the Mercury Villager.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mercury Monterey.

5(52%)
4(32%)
3(8%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.3
62 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Cheap Van
Flminivan mom,09/11/2006
We purchased our van new (17 miles) in 4/2005 because of the huge discounts offered thinking it was a great deal. This van has had to have rotors turned 3 times, rotors replaced 2 times, has been in for a leak under the rear seat 4 times (w/mildew), has been in 2 times for interior problems (dash) and had had the front tires replaced 2 times and other misc. problems. It now has 21,000 miles and is going back again for brake issues - vibration when braking. Don't waste your money on this unless you don't mind running it back for repairs every few weeks. Ford needs to acknowledge the major safety issue with the rotors. Too many others have had same problem for ours to just be a lemon.
EXCELLENT VAN
rr,03/02/2010
HAD the chev venture and pontiac before this both were in the shop steady bought the mercury van and it now has 101000 on only problem was 120 bucks very reliable gets from 19 to 24 mpg very comfortable
twice the stuff for 1/2 the price
Gweller,10/23/2006
Had this van for 1 year. Bought used w 12k on it. Really shopped around. The good news is they depreciate from new like lead. 35k new paid around 17k So they're a bargain used. I've had one repair, heated seat stopped working. Wouldn't have had this problem w others models because at this price they wouldn't have had the option on them. Great bang ( leather, power sliding doors, dvd, front/rear parking sensors, stability control) for the same buck that will get you a base used Toyota or Honda.
Third review, now at 80,000 miles
Almon,03/29/2010
This van continues to be the best auto purchase I have made over 40 years of driving.I have had two repairs over the past six years. A door lock and an AC compressor last year. Total for both $900.00. This van is solid on the road and comfortable for my 6'2" 250 pound frame. Interior is very flexible. Pick up and passing performance seems to have improved over the years. I average 16 mpg city and 23mpg highway.
See all 62 reviews of the 2004 Mercury Monterey
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 4250 rpm
See all Used 2004 Mercury Monterey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 Mercury Monterey

Used 2004 Mercury Monterey Overview

The Used 2004 Mercury Monterey is offered in the following submodels: Monterey Minivan. Available styles include Convenience 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A), Luxury 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and Premier 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A).

