Used 2007 Mercury Monterey Consumer Reviews
Mercury Monterey Luxury
My Mercury Monterey is excellent the ride and handling is super and the V6 Power is really great for passing or just getting up to speed The exterior style is sporty and classy and the interior is really nice i love the wood/leather steering wheel with audio controls everything works perfectly and there is plenty of passenger and cargo room the only thing i wish this van had that it doesn't is a NAV System and Satellite Radio But the thing i am most happy with is the comfortable smooth quiet ride and superb handling its awesome it really hugs the curbs and the dual climate control is there to make sure everyone is always comfortable I highly Recommend the Sporty yet Elegant Mercury Monterey..
Greatest Van Out There
Ever since i purchased my 07 Monterey the more i drive it the more i love it because it handles extremely well and the ride is very quiet and smooth and the 4.2L V6 Engine is very powerful and can get up to 70 in just a few seconds and the interior is extremly roomy and comfortable and has tons of cargo room when the rear seats are folded down and everything is all power the rear doors are power the liftgate and the seats are dual power and the Montereys design inside and out is extremly classy and the quality of the materials are top of the line and the wood trim in the dash and chrome door handles and locks really set off the interior well as the wood in the steering wheel i love this van..
The Luxurious Mercury Monterey
Let me begin by telling you that the Mercury Monterey is without a doubt the best minivan on the market seeing how it comes with a standard 4.2L V6 (BIGGEST IN A MINIVAN)And standard leather seating and dual climate control and the wood/leather steering wheel and it has every available option offered by Mercury and the great looking norsea blue paint and 17" rims make this van really stand out above the others and with the extremly smooth quiet ride i want to know why this is not the best selling van because the quality and reliablity is awesome. sure the price is high but its worth it because this is the best looking van inside and out and the only thing i dont is that i dont have 2 of them .
Mercury Monterey Great American Made Van
My 2007 Mercury Monterey is awesome it has it all at the push of a button like dual power sliding doors dual power heated & cooled seats & dual climate control & a power liftgate the Monterey has a sporty exterior & a elegant interior with great looking wood and chrome trim accents & the little clock between the a/c vents look great & it has a great smooth ride & i really love going around sharp curves because the Monterey hugs them with ease & even going about 80 mph on the freeway the ride is extremely quiet & the powerful 4.2L V6 is really fast from the get up & go i love to floor it because i love that power and still get about 21 mpg i could not be happier with my Monterey i recommend it
Sponsored cars related to the Monterey
Related Used 2007 Mercury Monterey info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons