Used 1990 Mercury Cougar Coupe Consumer Reviews

Hard To Kill Owner , 11/28/2006 4 of 5 people found this review helpful This '90 Cougar was acquired from a neighbor for $2000 in June 1999 just before the 3.8L V-6 engine blew it's head gasket at 50K miles. $1000 in repairs essentially rebuilt the engine and there's been no problems since. The Cougar starts right up even during the coldest NY winters, runs smooth, accelerates OK and still gets 30 MPG on the highway. The ride is cloud-like, I haven't replaced the tires in 50K miles and there's no rattles. The brakes have been worked on a few times; but nothing more than maintenance work. Ford's engineers designed the vehicle well and everything works although it's almost 17 years old. If the doors and rocker panels weren't rusting out; I could drive this forever.

My Christmas present dealn4 , 09/20/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my 90 Cougar on Christmas Eve of 1992 from my local Mercury dealership. The original owner bought it new, she bought a new cougar every 2 years, I was 17 at the time. Have all records from her, she had all work done at the dealership. Have had only 1 problem and that was a head gasket went out after 189,000 miles. New engine was the fix, runs great

1990 cougar ls red power house , 03/20/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I recently purchased my 90 cougar for $800 and the tranny was out in it but I bought a new one w/ 60,000 mi. on it for $225 and I put it in and has ran great since.

Love my Cat Cougar X , 04/06/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I accually have a red LS and a black XR7. Both are 1989 models which are the same as 1990 models. I bought the LS new and it has been a great car. It has 133000 miles on it and is going strong. I just bought the XR7. It only has 45000 miles on it and is great condition. The 89 and 90 cougars are my personal favorite looking cars and run great too. If you find a good used one BUY it.