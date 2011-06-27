Estimated values
1993 Mercury Capri 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$877
|$1,390
|$1,668
|Clean
|$775
|$1,231
|$1,478
|Average
|$570
|$913
|$1,097
|Rough
|$365
|$594
|$717
Estimated values
1993 Mercury Capri XR2 Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$945
|$1,484
|$1,777
|Clean
|$835
|$1,314
|$1,575
|Average
|$614
|$975
|$1,169
|Rough
|$393
|$635
|$764