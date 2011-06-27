  1. Home
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,862$17,222$19,288
Clean$12,922$16,043$17,938
Average$11,040$13,685$15,238
Rough$9,159$11,326$12,539
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,584$14,887$16,908
Clean$10,798$13,868$15,724
Average$9,226$11,829$13,358
Rough$7,654$9,791$10,991
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,053$15,142$17,038
Clean$11,235$14,106$15,846
Average$9,600$12,032$13,461
Rough$7,964$9,959$11,076
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,498$14,918$16,417
Clean$11,650$13,897$15,268
Average$9,954$11,854$12,970
Rough$8,258$9,811$10,672
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,042$14,267$16,239
Clean$10,293$13,290$15,103
Average$8,794$11,336$12,830
Rough$7,296$9,383$10,557
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,754$12,716$14,525
Clean$9,093$11,845$13,508
Average$7,769$10,104$11,475
Rough$6,445$8,363$9,442
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,062$11,299$13,267
Clean$7,515$10,525$12,338
Average$6,421$8,978$10,481
Rough$5,327$7,431$8,624
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,315$15,085$16,792
Clean$11,480$14,052$15,617
Average$9,808$11,986$13,266
Rough$8,137$9,921$10,916
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,457$18,859$22,142
Clean$12,544$17,568$20,593
Average$10,717$14,986$17,494
Rough$8,891$12,403$14,394
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,963$11,425$12,934
Clean$8,355$10,643$12,029
Average$7,139$9,078$10,218
Rough$5,922$7,514$8,408
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,300$20,757$23,487
Clean$15,194$19,336$21,844
Average$12,982$16,494$18,556
Rough$10,770$13,651$15,269
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,557$14,797$17,372
Clean$9,841$13,784$16,156
Average$8,408$11,758$13,725
Rough$6,976$9,731$11,293
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,182$17,073$20,045
Clean$11,356$15,904$18,642
Average$9,703$13,566$15,837
Rough$8,049$11,228$13,031
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,723$12,737$14,579
Clean$9,064$11,865$13,559
Average$7,744$10,121$11,518
Rough$6,425$8,377$9,478
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,502$23,128$27,152
Clean$15,382$21,544$25,252
Average$13,143$18,377$21,452
Rough$10,903$15,210$17,651
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,926$17,696$20,006
Clean$12,981$16,484$18,606
Average$11,091$14,061$15,806
Rough$9,201$11,638$13,006
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,733$12,972$14,356
Clean$10,005$12,084$13,351
Average$8,548$10,308$11,342
Rough$7,092$8,531$9,333
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,933$15,323$17,991
Clean$10,191$14,274$16,732
Average$8,708$12,176$14,214
Rough$7,224$10,078$11,696
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,644$13,937$15,949
Clean$9,921$12,983$14,832
Average$8,477$11,074$12,600
Rough$7,033$9,166$10,368
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,254$15,648$17,728
Clean$11,423$14,577$16,487
Average$9,760$12,434$14,006
Rough$8,097$10,291$11,525
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,078$6,883$7,390
Clean$5,666$6,411$6,873
Average$4,841$5,469$5,839
Rough$4,016$4,526$4,804
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,973$14,733$17,026
Clean$10,228$13,724$15,834
Average$8,739$11,707$13,451
Rough$7,250$9,690$11,068
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,590$8,148$9,107
Clean$6,143$7,590$8,470
Average$5,249$6,475$7,195
Rough$4,354$5,359$5,920
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,812$19,359$22,727
Clean$12,875$18,033$21,137
Average$11,001$15,382$17,956
Rough$9,126$12,731$14,775
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,976$14,131$16,062
Clean$10,231$13,164$14,938
Average$8,742$11,229$12,690
Rough$7,252$9,294$10,442
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,216$15,596$17,665
Clean$11,387$14,528$16,429
Average$9,729$12,392$13,956
Rough$8,072$10,257$11,484
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,197$12,373$13,715
Clean$9,505$11,526$12,756
Average$8,121$9,831$10,836
Rough$6,738$8,137$8,916
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,239$12,999$14,690
Clean$9,544$12,109$13,662
Average$8,155$10,329$11,606
Rough$6,765$8,549$9,550
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,504$13,766$15,759
Clean$9,791$12,824$14,656
Average$8,365$10,939$12,450
Rough$6,940$9,054$10,245
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,027$13,270$14,656
Clean$10,278$12,361$13,631
Average$8,782$10,544$11,579
Rough$7,286$8,727$9,528
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,143 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,590 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD ranges from $4,354 to $9,107, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.