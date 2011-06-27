Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,862
|$17,222
|$19,288
|Clean
|$12,922
|$16,043
|$17,938
|Average
|$11,040
|$13,685
|$15,238
|Rough
|$9,159
|$11,326
|$12,539
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,584
|$14,887
|$16,908
|Clean
|$10,798
|$13,868
|$15,724
|Average
|$9,226
|$11,829
|$13,358
|Rough
|$7,654
|$9,791
|$10,991
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,053
|$15,142
|$17,038
|Clean
|$11,235
|$14,106
|$15,846
|Average
|$9,600
|$12,032
|$13,461
|Rough
|$7,964
|$9,959
|$11,076
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,498
|$14,918
|$16,417
|Clean
|$11,650
|$13,897
|$15,268
|Average
|$9,954
|$11,854
|$12,970
|Rough
|$8,258
|$9,811
|$10,672
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,042
|$14,267
|$16,239
|Clean
|$10,293
|$13,290
|$15,103
|Average
|$8,794
|$11,336
|$12,830
|Rough
|$7,296
|$9,383
|$10,557
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,754
|$12,716
|$14,525
|Clean
|$9,093
|$11,845
|$13,508
|Average
|$7,769
|$10,104
|$11,475
|Rough
|$6,445
|$8,363
|$9,442
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,062
|$11,299
|$13,267
|Clean
|$7,515
|$10,525
|$12,338
|Average
|$6,421
|$8,978
|$10,481
|Rough
|$5,327
|$7,431
|$8,624
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,315
|$15,085
|$16,792
|Clean
|$11,480
|$14,052
|$15,617
|Average
|$9,808
|$11,986
|$13,266
|Rough
|$8,137
|$9,921
|$10,916
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,457
|$18,859
|$22,142
|Clean
|$12,544
|$17,568
|$20,593
|Average
|$10,717
|$14,986
|$17,494
|Rough
|$8,891
|$12,403
|$14,394
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,963
|$11,425
|$12,934
|Clean
|$8,355
|$10,643
|$12,029
|Average
|$7,139
|$9,078
|$10,218
|Rough
|$5,922
|$7,514
|$8,408
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,300
|$20,757
|$23,487
|Clean
|$15,194
|$19,336
|$21,844
|Average
|$12,982
|$16,494
|$18,556
|Rough
|$10,770
|$13,651
|$15,269
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,557
|$14,797
|$17,372
|Clean
|$9,841
|$13,784
|$16,156
|Average
|$8,408
|$11,758
|$13,725
|Rough
|$6,976
|$9,731
|$11,293
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,182
|$17,073
|$20,045
|Clean
|$11,356
|$15,904
|$18,642
|Average
|$9,703
|$13,566
|$15,837
|Rough
|$8,049
|$11,228
|$13,031
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,723
|$12,737
|$14,579
|Clean
|$9,064
|$11,865
|$13,559
|Average
|$7,744
|$10,121
|$11,518
|Rough
|$6,425
|$8,377
|$9,478
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,502
|$23,128
|$27,152
|Clean
|$15,382
|$21,544
|$25,252
|Average
|$13,143
|$18,377
|$21,452
|Rough
|$10,903
|$15,210
|$17,651
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,926
|$17,696
|$20,006
|Clean
|$12,981
|$16,484
|$18,606
|Average
|$11,091
|$14,061
|$15,806
|Rough
|$9,201
|$11,638
|$13,006
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,733
|$12,972
|$14,356
|Clean
|$10,005
|$12,084
|$13,351
|Average
|$8,548
|$10,308
|$11,342
|Rough
|$7,092
|$8,531
|$9,333
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,933
|$15,323
|$17,991
|Clean
|$10,191
|$14,274
|$16,732
|Average
|$8,708
|$12,176
|$14,214
|Rough
|$7,224
|$10,078
|$11,696
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,644
|$13,937
|$15,949
|Clean
|$9,921
|$12,983
|$14,832
|Average
|$8,477
|$11,074
|$12,600
|Rough
|$7,033
|$9,166
|$10,368
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,254
|$15,648
|$17,728
|Clean
|$11,423
|$14,577
|$16,487
|Average
|$9,760
|$12,434
|$14,006
|Rough
|$8,097
|$10,291
|$11,525
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,078
|$6,883
|$7,390
|Clean
|$5,666
|$6,411
|$6,873
|Average
|$4,841
|$5,469
|$5,839
|Rough
|$4,016
|$4,526
|$4,804
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,973
|$14,733
|$17,026
|Clean
|$10,228
|$13,724
|$15,834
|Average
|$8,739
|$11,707
|$13,451
|Rough
|$7,250
|$9,690
|$11,068
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,590
|$8,148
|$9,107
|Clean
|$6,143
|$7,590
|$8,470
|Average
|$5,249
|$6,475
|$7,195
|Rough
|$4,354
|$5,359
|$5,920
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,812
|$19,359
|$22,727
|Clean
|$12,875
|$18,033
|$21,137
|Average
|$11,001
|$15,382
|$17,956
|Rough
|$9,126
|$12,731
|$14,775
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,976
|$14,131
|$16,062
|Clean
|$10,231
|$13,164
|$14,938
|Average
|$8,742
|$11,229
|$12,690
|Rough
|$7,252
|$9,294
|$10,442
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,216
|$15,596
|$17,665
|Clean
|$11,387
|$14,528
|$16,429
|Average
|$9,729
|$12,392
|$13,956
|Rough
|$8,072
|$10,257
|$11,484
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,197
|$12,373
|$13,715
|Clean
|$9,505
|$11,526
|$12,756
|Average
|$8,121
|$9,831
|$10,836
|Rough
|$6,738
|$8,137
|$8,916
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,239
|$12,999
|$14,690
|Clean
|$9,544
|$12,109
|$13,662
|Average
|$8,155
|$10,329
|$11,606
|Rough
|$6,765
|$8,549
|$9,550
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,504
|$13,766
|$15,759
|Clean
|$9,791
|$12,824
|$14,656
|Average
|$8,365
|$10,939
|$12,450
|Rough
|$6,940
|$9,054
|$10,245
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,027
|$13,270
|$14,656
|Clean
|$10,278
|$12,361
|$13,631
|Average
|$8,782
|$10,544
|$11,579
|Rough
|$7,286
|$8,727
|$9,528