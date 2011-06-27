  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  4. Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Sprinter
5(67%)4(0%)3(33%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Sprinters for sale
List Price Range
$22,495 - $32,400
Used Sprinter for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

feeling screwed

danny, 02/25/2018
2500 170 WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

bought it used under 45000 miles problems from day 1 leaking rear heating core ,intermitant turbo loss trans issue no high idle module damn thing hates being washed alwayes some new dash light on after it gets wet !

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Reliability
Report Abuse

150,000 miles

KTC, 03/16/2020
2500 144 WB Passenger 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

If you are buying a MB Sprinter 6 cylinder diesel for city driving buy a four cylinder. I have had Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge,Toyota,Chrysler Van's and trucks By far Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 length 144 by fr has been the best vehicle we have owned. Over the past 7 years the cost for Maintance at the delray and outside the dealer has been $10,000.00 . The cost for oil changers, def system change ( under warranty) Brakes, belt change , inside heater/ cooling blower, shocks, the rods, new stereo. That is all that has been repaired or replaced in 7 years. We have driven this vehicle in 10 states pulling a trailer at 70 miles an hour. Service e your Sprinter at MB Dealers and the Van will last!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2013 Mercedes Sprinter

Robert kinsler, 04/18/2016
2500 144 WB Passenger 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
1 of 13 people found this review helpful

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sprinters for sale

Related Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles