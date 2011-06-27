Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Consumer Reviews
feeling screwed
bought it used under 45000 miles problems from day 1 leaking rear heating core ,intermitant turbo loss trans issue no high idle module damn thing hates being washed alwayes some new dash light on after it gets wet !
150,000 miles
If you are buying a MB Sprinter 6 cylinder diesel for city driving buy a four cylinder. I have had Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge,Toyota,Chrysler Van's and trucks By far Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 length 144 by fr has been the best vehicle we have owned. Over the past 7 years the cost for Maintance at the delray and outside the dealer has been $10,000.00 . The cost for oil changers, def system change ( under warranty) Brakes, belt change , inside heater/ cooling blower, shocks, the rods, new stereo. That is all that has been repaired or replaced in 7 years. We have driven this vehicle in 10 states pulling a trailer at 70 miles an hour. Service e your Sprinter at MB Dealers and the Van will last!!
2013 Mercedes Sprinter
