Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Consumer Reviews

KTC , 03/16/2020 2500 144 WB Passenger 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)

If you are buying a MB Sprinter 6 cylinder diesel for city driving buy a four cylinder. I have had Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge,Toyota,Chrysler Van's and trucks By far Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 length 144 by fr has been the best vehicle we have owned. Over the past 7 years the cost for Maintance at the delray and outside the dealer has been $10,000.00 . The cost for oil changers, def system change ( under warranty) Brakes, belt change , inside heater/ cooling blower, shocks, the rods, new stereo. That is all that has been repaired or replaced in 7 years. We have driven this vehicle in 10 states pulling a trailer at 70 miles an hour. Service e your Sprinter at MB Dealers and the Van will last!!