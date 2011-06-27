Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$183,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.6/448.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque479 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower563 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
first aid kityes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
suede and alloy trim on dashyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Systemyes
AMG Leather/Alcantara Steering Wheelyes
designo Light Brown Natural Leatheryes
designo Leather Exclusive Two-Tone Seatsyes
Enhanced Interior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Exterior Options
Indoor Car Coveryes
AMG ALUBEAM Silver Paintyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Mirror Coversyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Compartment Coversyes
AMG 10-Spoke Forged Wheelsyes
AMG 7-Spoke Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track66.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.2 cu.ft.
Length182.6 in.
Curb weight3573 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.2 cu.ft.
Height49.3 in.
Wheel base105.5 in.
Width76.3 in.
Rear track65.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • AMG Le Mans Red Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • AMG Daytona Blue Metallic
  • AMG Imola Grey
  • Mystic White II
  • Magno Alanite Grey
  • AMG Alubeam Silver
Interior Colors
  • Red/Black, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Black, premium leather
  • Sand, premium leather
  • Porcelain, premium leather
  • Sand/Black, premium leather
  • Light Brown, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Classic Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
P295/30R20 101Y tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
