Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$183,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$183,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$183,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|313.6/448.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$183,000
|Torque
|479 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|Horsepower
|563 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.0 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$183,000
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$183,000
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$183,000
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|first aid kit
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|suede and alloy trim on dash
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$183,000
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$183,000
|Bang & Olufsen BeoSound System
|yes
|AMG Leather/Alcantara Steering Wheel
|yes
|designo Light Brown Natural Leather
|yes
|designo Leather Exclusive Two-Tone Seats
|yes
|Enhanced Interior Carbon Fiber Package
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$183,000
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$183,000
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.4 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$183,000
|Indoor Car Cover
|yes
|AMG ALUBEAM Silver Paint
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Exterior Mirror Covers
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Engine Compartment Covers
|yes
|AMG 10-Spoke Forged Wheels
|yes
|AMG 7-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$183,000
|Front track
|66.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|6.2 cu.ft.
|Length
|182.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3573 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|6.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|49.3 in.
|Wheel base
|105.5 in.
|Width
|76.3 in.
|Rear track
|65.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$183,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$183,000
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|P295/30R20 101Y tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$183,000
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$183,000
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
