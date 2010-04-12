Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG for Sale Near Me

I have been fortunate to have owned a 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo for 3 years before trading this car for the SLS Mercedes. The Porsche 911 Turbo was a great car with very few problems, but the Mercedes SLS is a little quieter than the 911 at highway speed and it is smoother than the 911 Turbo. The SLS has great style despite being a little long in the nose. People love to see this car, and it always draws a crowd when you stop. The doors just amaze people and comments of the 50's gullwing are often brought up. Fit and finish are great, and I dont have to worry as much about lack of ground clearance with dips in the pavement. This car is truly an easy everyday driver.

Read more