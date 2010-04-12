Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG for Sale Near Me

17 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
SLS AMG Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 17 out of 17 listings
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG in Silver
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG®

    20,641 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $147,382

    $13,802 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG in Silver
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG®

    16,411 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $151,950

    $13,972 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG®

    13,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $149,999

    $8,523 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG in White
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG®

    19,262 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $168,500

    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG®

    7,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $159,994

    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG®

    19,961 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $189,900

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG in Silver
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG®

    14,896 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $117,888

    $12,974 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG in Black
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG®

    14,077 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $120,000

    $9,254 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG in Red
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG®

    14,497 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $124,900

    $12,257 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG in White
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG®

    8,955 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $137,600

    $976 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG in Red
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG®

    8,388 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $159,997

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG in Black
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG®

    6,900 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $179,888

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG in Black
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG®

    18,674 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $149,900

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG in Silver
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG®

    15,235 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $159,995

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG in Black
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG®

    8,209 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $162,495

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG in White
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG®

    24,106 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $115,841

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG in Black
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG®

    32,712 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $139,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG searches:

Showing 1 - 17 out of 17 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
  4. Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Mercedes SLS 2011 Driver Experience
Jim F,12/04/2010
I have been fortunate to have owned a 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo for 3 years before trading this car for the SLS Mercedes. The Porsche 911 Turbo was a great car with very few problems, but the Mercedes SLS is a little quieter than the 911 at highway speed and it is smoother than the 911 Turbo. The SLS has great style despite being a little long in the nose. People love to see this car, and it always draws a crowd when you stop. The doors just amaze people and comments of the 50's gullwing are often brought up. Fit and finish are great, and I dont have to worry as much about lack of ground clearance with dips in the pavement. This car is truly an easy everyday driver.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercedes-Benz
SLS AMG
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings