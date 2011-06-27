Vehicle overview

Normally a Mercedes-Benz isn't a car you get excited about. Sure, it might be impressive and even desirable. But when it comes time to get excited in the way that young boys get excited about red exotic sports cars from Italy, a Mercedes typically isn't the first thing that comes to mind. But now there's the 2011 Mercedes SLS AMG. (Get ready to fist pump.)

Despite its name, the SLS AMG is not some special version of the current Mercedes-Benz SL hardtop convertible, but rather a unique sports car designed and built by AMG, the high-performance division of Mercedes-Benz. Inspired by the classic Mercedes 300SL (known as the "Gullwing") of the 1950s, the new SLS shares the iconic SL's proportions with its long hood and short rear deck as well as the SL's unique upward-opening doors. The SLS is meant to be Mercedes-Benz's ultimate automobile, but it's also meant to be more affordable and practical to drive than the now-discontinued Mercedes SLR McLaren.

Behind the SLS's classic-style grille is an exotic all-aluminum chassis and a potent, hand-built 6.2-liter V8. This engine is an upgraded version (it even has a racing-style dry-sump oil system) of the AMG engine in the SL63 and other AMG Benz models and it cranks out 563 horsepower here. A seven-speed, dual-clutch automated manual transaxle (a first for a Mercedes-Benz) sends the power to the rear wheels. At about 3,600 pounds, the SLS isn't a lightweight, but it's still got the goods to compete against the world's best sports cars like the 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia and 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo.

Throw a few options on the 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG and you're looking at a $200,000-plus sports car. Considering the combination of high performance and superior practicality, the SLS actually seems like a good deal when compared to such weekend-only trinkets as the 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo. You might also see it as a step up from cars like the 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage and 2011 Audi R8. Either way, the Mercedes SLS is bound to catch your imagination just like some red sports car from Italy.