  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
  4. Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Features & Specs

More about the 1998 SLK-Class
Overview
See SLK-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Measurements
Length157.3 in.
Curb weight3036 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Height50.7 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Calypso Green Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
See SLK-Class Inventory

Related Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles