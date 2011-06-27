  1. Home
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Sports Car

Connie, 01/02/2018
SLC 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is a very nicely appointed vechicle. Performance is really good. Not so good in snow but that's to be expected.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
JOEBENZ

JOEBENZ, 01/10/2018
SLC 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Fast and beautiful looking car black especially with the top down

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
