2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

AWForrester , 01/12/2019 SL 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL 550R is my 3rd roadster: I owned a 2003 SL 500, followed by a 2007 SL 550. The latter car was still is good mechanical shape and looked brand new, but the styling was a bit dated. So, 2 weeks ago, I negotiated the leasing of a 2019 model. What a difference 12 years make! Many more standard features, more sophisticated driver assistance aids, updated styling, an extra 67 bhp compared to the 2007 model, extraordinary electronics. It is too soon to answer many of the questions you have posed, but I have a sense that the gas mileage isn't going to be so great (I am still on my 1st tank of gas). The leg room behind the steering wheel is tighter than that in the 2007 model, which is my only disappointment - and this makes a difference, since I am 6'5" tall. There is greater depth of the trunk space, but that is because there is NO spare tire (boo hoo!). We'll have to see how well the run-flat tires fare! Overall, no major complaints to report!