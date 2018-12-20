2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible
What’s new
- The SL is unchanged for 2019
- Top AMG SL 65 trim has been dropped
- Part of the sixth SL generation that was introduced in 2013
Pros & Cons
- Interior is a model of luxury and refinement
- Effortless acceleration
- Excellent handling doesn't come at the expense of comfort
- Folding hardtop still allows for decent cargo space
- AMG models aren't as agile as similarly priced exotics
Which SL-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.0 / 10
When it comes to dignified top-down motoring, the Mercedes-Benz SL is an icon. It blends a prodigious technology portfolio with sumptuous luxury like few convertibles can. It's aging but gracefully so, and the 2019 model will likely be the last year of this generation. The current car, however, is still at the top of its game.
Despite its seemingly conventional nature, the SL is replete with impressive features. Take its roof, for example. Wind noise and buffeting are minimal with the power-folding roof stowed, and when raised the roof seals out noise like a traditional coupe does. But it's also available with an electronically dimmable overhead glass panel for when you want to split the difference between top-down and top-up driving. Its optional active-bolster seats are gimmicky, but the Airscarf system that emits warm air from beneath the headrests is sublime.
Three engine choices give buyers wide latitude in how quickly they want the scenery to blur, and its sophisticated suspension smooths out rough pavement with surprising grace. It's quite capable on a spirited drive, even if its weight and general demeanor suggest otherwise.
Despite its speed, the SL has never been the sportiest drop-top out there, and the 2019 model is no different. It is, however, supremely comfortable and capable.
2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL is a two-seat convertible with a power-folding hardtop and is available in three trim levels. The base SL 450 is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (362 horsepower, 369 pound-feet) and sends power to the rear wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. The SL 550 ups the power with a turbocharged 4.7-liter V8 (449 hp, 516 lb-ft). Finally, the AMG SL 63 comes with a bigger turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 (577 hp, 664 lb-ft), a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and special performance hardware and styling elements.
Standard features for the SL 450 include 19-inch wheels, a power windblocker, LED headlights and running lights, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, forward collision warning and mitigation, keyless entry and ignition, selectable drive modes, and an adaptive suspension.
Inside, you get dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, sun-reflecting leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated seats, a navigation system, voice controls, the COMAND infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two USB ports, and an 11-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with a six-CD changer and satellite and HD radio.
The SL 550 adds AMG-branded 19-inch wheels, a power trunklid with hands-free activation, an automated parking system, the Airscarf neck-level heater, and ventilated seats with active side bolsters and massage functions.
The AMG SL 63 receives high-performance drive and suspension settings, Active Body Control (which mitigates body roll while cornering), upgraded brakes, a limited-slip differential, unique AMG gauges and other AMG-themed aesthetic flourishes, a dashtop analog clock made by International Watch Co., upgraded leather upholstery and a simulated-suede headliner.
Most of the fancier trims' premium features are optional on lesser models. All SLs are eligible for a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot and many interior upholstery and trim upgrades. AMG models can be outfitted with carbon-ceramic brakes and carbon-fiber exterior trim.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mercedes-Benz SL 63 AMG (turbo 5.5-liter V8 | 7-speed automatic | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2015, the current SL has received some minor revisions. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's model, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.0 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|6.0
Driving8.5
Acceleration9.0
Braking8.0
Steering7.0
Handling8.0
Drivability8.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration6.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out7.5
Visibility7.5
Quality8.0
Utility6.0
Technology
Most helpful consumer reviews
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL 550R is my 3rd roadster: I owned a 2003 SL 500, followed by a 2007 SL 550. The latter car was still is good mechanical shape and looked brand new, but the styling was a bit dated. So, 2 weeks ago, I negotiated the leasing of a 2019 model. What a difference 12 years make! Many more standard features, more sophisticated driver assistance aids, updated styling, an extra 67 bhp compared to the 2007 model, extraordinary electronics. It is too soon to answer many of the questions you have posed, but I have a sense that the gas mileage isn't going to be so great (I am still on my 1st tank of gas). The leg room behind the steering wheel is tighter than that in the 2007 model, which is my only disappointment - and this makes a difference, since I am 6'5" tall. There is greater depth of the trunk space, but that is because there is NO spare tire (boo hoo!). We'll have to see how well the run-flat tires fare! Overall, no major complaints to report!
In general very happy with the car . I have owned it for a little over a year . The exterior styling has grown on me and the interior is really nice . The car rides smooth and controlled . The car is all day comfortable . Top up or down the interior is quiet . All materials are good quality. The power is more than enough . All controls ( steering , brakes and gas ) and transmission work well . I can not say that for an Audi Q5 that I currently own . Only area that I wish was a little better would be handling . It's not bad , but coming from a corvette ZR1 and a Camaro Z28 it could be better . This is the first car that I have bought that my wife approves of ( she loves it ) . Guess it's here to stay.
Features & Specs
|SL 450 2dr Convertible
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$89,150
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SL 550 2dr Convertible
4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$113,550
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|449 hp @ 5500 rpm
|AMG SL 63 2dr Convertible
5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$154,450
|MPG
|15 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|577 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite SL-Class safety features:
- Magic Vision Control
- Keeps the windshield clean by spraying water directly from the wiper, minimizing overspray and maximizing windshield-washer fluid coverage.
- Attention Assist
- Warns you if the car detects irregular driving behavior, such as erratic steering inputs, commonly caused by drowsy driving.
- Pop-Up Roll Bars
- Detects an impending rollover and deploys a pair of roll bars behind the occupants' heads, helping minimize injury.
Mercedes-Benz SL-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz SL-Class vs. BMW 8 Series
An all-new model, the 8 Series has a level of drama that the aging SL can't match. But the BMW's choice of powertrains will initially be more limited, and there certainly won't be an 8 Series variant that can go up against the mighty AMG models for quite some time. Like the SL, the 8 Series balances abundant comfort with surprising capability.
Mercedes-Benz SL-Class vs. Jaguar F-Type
It's difficult to ignore the F-Type's striking sheet metal and vocal V8, which might entail more attention than you bargained for. The Jaguar also has all-wheel drive in V8 trims (it's optional in lesser trims), which might seem odd in a sporty two-seat convertible but is necessary to put down the V8's grunt. Nevertheless, the F-Type can't match the SL's better-crafted and more spacious cabin.
Mercedes-Benz SL-Class vs. Porsche 911
In terms of all-around competence, it's hard to beat the 911. Like the SL, it doesn't have the most soul-stirring styling. But the modern 911 is so well-rounded that it easily excels at nearly any situation you can think of. The 911 can surpass even the AMG model's acceleration if you step up to a 911 Turbo or Turbo S trim. And it even has a back seat as well as a trunk that doesn't care if the top is up or down.
More about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Overview
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible is offered in the following styles: SL 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), SL 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG SL 63 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A).
What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 SL-Class Convertible 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 SL-Class Convertible.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 SL-Class Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including SL 450, SL 550, AMG SL 63, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible?
2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible SL 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible SL 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $90,145. The average price paid for a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible SL 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $17,679 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $17,679 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $72,466.
The average savings for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible SL 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) is 19.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible SL 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertibles are available in my area?
2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Listings and Inventory
There are currently 1 new 2019 [object Object] SL-Class Convertibles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $100,590 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] SL-Class Convertible for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible SL-Class Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz SL-Class for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $20,817.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,230.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible and all available trim types: SL 550, SL 450, AMG SL 63. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible info
