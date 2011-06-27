Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

LS , 07/18/2015 SL63 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7A)

I own a 2011 SL63 AMG. This is probably the best SL63 that MB has ever made. Terrific handling and performance. Lots of power for a thrilling driving experience. I strongly recommend the car. This car is a beast for the right driver but can also become a cruiser if you switch it to the settings for that. It has been very reliable for the most part. If you're looking for a luxury muscle car that can do it all, it would be hard to match this car. Definitely a nice machine..