Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 SL-Class
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Great Car!

LS, 07/18/2015
SL63 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I own a 2011 SL63 AMG. This is probably the best SL63 that MB has ever made. Terrific handling and performance. Lots of power for a thrilling driving experience. I strongly recommend the car. This car is a beast for the right driver but can also become a cruiser if you switch it to the settings for that. It has been very reliable for the most part. If you're looking for a luxury muscle car that can do it all, it would be hard to match this car. Definitely a nice machine..

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
THE PEARL MONSTER!!

THE PEARL DOCTOR!!, 04/16/2020
SL63 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have owned this SL-63 from day one! Fantastic car. except: a) buy extra spoiler plates for that front "black bar". Everyone scrapes it. b) every 3-yrs seems it needs engine mounts too. c) vacuum hoses go often once you hit that 6 th year of owning. It is truly expensive. Like $1,500.00-$3,000.00. be ready. But if you compare it to a new pmt of avg of $1,200.00 per mo. well you see; it is not too bad. don't like new sl's. I have pearl & diamond white. Those were the bomb in 2011/2012! Good luck!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
