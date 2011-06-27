Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

carlspackler1 , 01/25/2014

13 of 15 people found this review helpful

Purchased new, and as an everyday driver, we've logged 18k. The car's excellence is diminished only by a few ergonomic issues. The heat controls for the seats are mounted on the door, making it impossible to adjust without taking your eyes off the road, and don't get me talking about programming the GPS! It has an outdated feel - My mobile phone is much better! The drivetrain shifts smoothly, and the engine delivers the perfect combination of torque and horsepower. If the interior design falls behind the outstanding engineering of the rest of the car.