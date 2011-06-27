  1. Home
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 SL-Class
5(67%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(33%)
3.7
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A great car diminished by a few flaws.

carlspackler1, 01/25/2014
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

Purchased new, and as an everyday driver, we've logged 18k. The car's excellence is diminished only by a few ergonomic issues. The heat controls for the seats are mounted on the door, making it impossible to adjust without taking your eyes off the road, and don't get me talking about programming the GPS! It has an outdated feel - My mobile phone is much better! The drivetrain shifts smoothly, and the engine delivers the perfect combination of torque and horsepower. If the interior design falls behind the outstanding engineering of the rest of the car.

Report Abuse

No wonder Germany lost the war, twice!

John Bugaj, 01/03/2018
SL550 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
5 of 18 people found this review helpful

Run away from Mercedes, it is a poorly designed car that uses expensive parts of poor quality. This car reminds me of the mid 70's junk that Detroit put out. Dumped the car. Avoid Mercedes and buy an Audi, Ford or anything else

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse

SL 550 Designo

Dwight, 01/18/2019
SL550 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

wonderful auto

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
