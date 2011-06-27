Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL65 AMG® Consumer Reviews

One of the greatest cars ever! Mike , 03/29/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased this car in pewter with ash interior. The wheels are awsome, they are graphite with bolts surrouding. The tailamps are darkened as a standard feature, and 65 AMG body kits are great. The 600+ hp is wicked, and when starting up you might want to tell the neighbors in case there sleeping. The navigation is so easy! Buttons are at an easy reach and long drives dont make you feel numb and the need to stretch is unheard of. The folding top lets you hear the 600+ hp noise even better, especially when excellerating at low speeds. 180k + price list but my gosh its worth every penny! Report Abuse

Awesome! addw , 12/21/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I think that this car has amazing power and handiling. It holds the road like no other! the power top is amazing! Must Buy!

A great step up john , 01/21/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I held off on all Mercedes until I saw the 2003 SL500, which I bought and enjoyed immensely. My only complaint was that I felt that for this level of car, and for it's weight, it was a little underpowered. I test drove the new SL550, which substantially improved the engine power problem with the improved torque and horsepower. I had the opportunity, however, to purchase a new 2006 SL65, and the difference is again night and day. I love the instant power without any significant turbo lag, and yet the elegant and sophisticated luxury package in which this beast is housed. Though much more subtle in appearance than some comparables, the car demands one's attention. Performance is superb.