Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,385
|$47,715
|$52,620
|Clean
|$42,245
|$46,467
|$51,243
|Average
|$39,965
|$43,971
|$48,489
|Rough
|$37,686
|$41,474
|$45,735
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 63 S 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$65,878
|$71,868
|$78,655
|Clean
|$64,147
|$69,988
|$76,597
|Average
|$60,685
|$66,228
|$72,481
|Rough
|$57,224
|$62,469
|$68,364
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,262
|$45,857
|$51,058
|Clean
|$40,178
|$44,658
|$49,722
|Average
|$38,010
|$42,259
|$47,050
|Rough
|$35,842
|$39,860
|$44,378