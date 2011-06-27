Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,855
|$54,319
|$58,294
|Clean
|$49,729
|$53,108
|$56,963
|Average
|$47,477
|$50,685
|$54,302
|Rough
|$45,226
|$48,262
|$51,641
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$71,574
|$74,258
|$77,375
|Clean
|$69,989
|$72,602
|$75,609
|Average
|$66,820
|$69,290
|$72,077
|Rough
|$63,652
|$65,978
|$68,545