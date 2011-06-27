Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG 4WD 4dr SUV (5.5L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,449
|$18,875
|$21,706
|Clean
|$12,315
|$17,276
|$19,886
|Average
|$10,049
|$14,077
|$16,247
|Rough
|$7,782
|$10,879
|$12,608
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 4WD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,248
|$16,743
|$19,083
|Clean
|$11,215
|$15,324
|$17,483
|Average
|$9,151
|$12,487
|$14,284
|Rough
|$7,087
|$9,650
|$11,084