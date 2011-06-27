Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$62,910
|$66,002
|$69,339
|Clean
|$61,256
|$64,250
|$67,445
|Average
|$57,949
|$60,746
|$63,657
|Rough
|$54,642
|$57,241
|$59,870
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,627
|$48,275
|$52,164
|Clean
|$43,454
|$46,994
|$50,740
|Average
|$41,108
|$44,431
|$47,890
|Rough
|$38,761
|$41,868
|$45,041