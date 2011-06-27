Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG® 4MATIC® Consumer Reviews

Dan H , 05/09/2020 S 63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)

I was thrilled to find a CPO w 39k, 2016 S63 extended version. Wish I had paid more attention to the ride than the stars in my eyes. The trans is glitchy in either C or S mode. Feels like the clutch pack and trans are bad. 1 - 4 gears can be treacherous. Hard upshift, hard downshift, and an occasional complete drop out of gear... if you are lucky. If you are not, the vehicle starts bucking. Once over 4th, it drives perfectly. I had the nerve to demand MB do something. The adjusted the clutch pack to keep from fully engaging. So it drives like a sloth. Took it back in. They kept for a week, drove it twice for about 10 mins each. Three days later called to say there was nothing wrong. For the 18months I have owned it, it has been in for service 5 times. Not once did someone Lube the squeaky drivers door.