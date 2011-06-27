Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great car. Very expensive to own. Repairs were fr
I got tired of the exorbitant bills and time involved with the repairs. It was a wonderful car to drive but I went downmarket. I need something more reliable and hassle free
Egg Shell White I love it
I have owned my 2013 4-matic S550 since 2014 with 45k. This year 2019 and a ton of driving I have over 300k miles . Yes, I said it over 300k miles and I love every mile . I did go though a transmission , $5200 cost along with shocks . Not an issue the transmission was my fought, failure to proper maintain. These cars you have to understand proper maintenance is so important. I plan on keeping my car until I reach 500k. I dressed my wheels up 22in staggered . I wish I can display a photo...Anyways Be Easy Folks
Great car will buy again
The best of luxury and power The car continues to perform at a high level very happy with car
Trouble Free
Once you drive one, you'll never go back to the cars that you use to buy.
Old 2013 s550 I love this car the body shape Dom
But like all beautiful things it comes with problems 10 months was owning the car the one of the wheel sensor went out. Now I have to replace the AC compressor and the dryer. No more please lord.
