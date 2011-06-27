  1. Home
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 S-Class
4.9
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great car. Very expensive to own. Repairs were fr

Hiram Rabinowitz, 01/12/2019
S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I got tired of the exorbitant bills and time involved with the repairs. It was a wonderful car to drive but I went downmarket. I need something more reliable and hassle free

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Egg Shell White I love it

Edward Jackson, 04/04/2019
S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I have owned my 2013 4-matic S550 since 2014 with 45k. This year 2019 and a ton of driving I have over 300k miles . Yes, I said it over 300k miles and I love every mile . I did go though a transmission , $5200 cost along with shocks . Not an issue the transmission was my fought, failure to proper maintain. These cars you have to understand proper maintenance is so important. I plan on keeping my car until I reach 500k. I dressed my wheels up 22in staggered . I wish I can display a photo...Anyways Be Easy Folks

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great car will buy again

Charles Davis, 06/05/2017
S550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

The best of luxury and power The car continues to perform at a high level very happy with car

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Trouble Free

Robert Amie Sr, 12/01/2016
S550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

Once you drive one, you'll never go back to the cars that you use to buy.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Old 2013 s550 I love this car the body shape Dom

David Saunders, 08/12/2019
S550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

But like all beautiful things it comes with problems 10 months was owning the car the one of the wheel sensor went out. Now I have to replace the AC compressor and the dryer. No more please lord.

