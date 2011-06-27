Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Best Car I've Ever Driven Jim , 07/18/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Wow! I've driven high performance cars from a Mustang, Porsche, and even Ferrari. This 2006 S65 AMG is an absolute beast on the road. And a classy beast at that. The best way to describe it would be to say it is a rocket! Its super fast from 0-60, and even pulls hard above that! Pure power, smooth acceleration, superb handling and great comfort! If you can find a way to get your hands on one of these babies, its worth every penny (or dollar in this case) I can't wait to drive tomorrow. Sweet! Report Abuse

2006 S65 - First and LAST Mercedes I'll ever own! VinnyT , 11/09/2017 S65 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) 16 of 20 people found this review helpful This car is junk. The previous owner had at least $14000 in repair bills for things that should not break before 60000 miles. I myself have spent $5000 on the suspension system. Well, it failed AGAIN last night. It only has 85000 miles on it now. No more. Having the bank tow the POS away. This car was $172000 brand new and you would think they would build in quality. No. It is a money pit. These are the things that had to be repaired by the previous owner and myself: Ignition coils, seat tracks(3 times), brake rotors, wheels(3 times), battery, (3 times), several struts, and other items that are NOT basic maintenance. BEWARE of these vehicles. It will bleed you dry of funds and the resale is in the toilet. Mercedes should be ashamed of selling such a unreliable piece of crap. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Smokes the competition Kurt Stephon , 03/04/2006 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this 06' S-65AMG around 5 months ago. I have to admit I drove everything from the quattroporte to the BMW 760 to the Bentley Continental Flying Spurt and this Benz cleans house. I have around 13k miles already and have taken about 5 road trips to Texas back to St. Louis and this car is the smoothest best handling peppy sports seadan out there. As far as speed I managed to hit 140 MPH and was it ever smooth! Consider the S-class over your average Bimmer! Report Abuse

My disappointing MB S65 AMG Joseph Lieberman , 07/28/2005 3 of 6 people found this review helpful My 9th and last MB. The mechanical problems are endless. AC is noisier than ever. Shifts like a truck. I had the transmission replaced. Now I have vibrations from there. Knobs and buttons are breaking. Speedometer is a full 20% off. Obviously not the German craftsmanship found in earlier models. I went to the factory last year and was astounded to see a huge number of unskilled laborers performing "Technicians" Jobs. I am very unhappy with this vehicle. I got a Mercedes LEMON. Report Abuse