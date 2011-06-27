Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

S Class Quality 98 S420 and S500 , 03/28/2010 18 of 18 people found this review helpful The 98 and 99 S420 and S500 in my opinion where the best years for the S Class. The new shape in 2000 is very nice but not the same presidence of luxury. Every vehicle has issues no matter what, however this one gave me a few since 2002 I paid exactly $6500 to do repairs. Other than that these are and where the best on Gas, Performance, Style, Luxury, Strength, and just about everything else. This is a driver not a day to day traffic car for bumper grid lock so don't use it for that, get the C Class or a Honda. You need to drive this 70% of the time on the Freeway or Hwy and you can appreciate the S Class for what it is. Mercedes Benz S Class 420 and 500 are the best hands down all the way... Report Abuse

1998 S320 LWB (6) Year Owner Mark S , 10/10/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful The LWB S320 is my second Mercedes (replacing a 300E) and I hate to even consider trading it off. It is smooth, quiet although not a rocket off the line, it will hit highway speeds of 125 plus without issue. I hit and totaled a U-Haul truck that ran a red light several years ago and the Mercedes kept me safe and sound. The car was repaired and continues to be a great daily driver. I highly recommend buying and keeping a well maintained Big Body Benz. My wife enjoys driving the S320 as much as her Lexus especially on longer trips. I'm nearly 6'6" and I can tell you this is a great choice for a tall person wanting something besides an SUV or truck.

a trusted friend peter , 11/12/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in 1997 and had a few repairs over the years including transmission and a few other costly repairs took out insurance a few years ago and helped w repair costs. In short Mercedes can make a more durable car but w all that this I hesitate to trade in the car. It is so reliable and comfortable and fast. I have brought up 4 kids in the car and it still looks like a new car when waxed. It also is an innately beautiful car in terms of styling. Rec form me get one and hold on you will work out repairs and then it will be cost efficient for the years held. There is no other 6 cyl with 14 mpg that gets this performance going to an 8 is something I would never do

1998 S420 Wes Benton , 07/28/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Great vehicle all around some small minor issues however in long drives superb!! great take off, great traction, sounf system is real cool, and speed 138mhp through Mojave Desert, CA. Stop on a dime!!! This is a First Class Car especially when its detailed Black and Black everyone looks at like a with a stare of (Who is in there?) great feeling. Must keep up service not that expensive about $800-$900 per year on the low end. Solid ride very safe.