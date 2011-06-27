  1. Home
Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 S-Class
4.8
22 reviews
95 S420 my dream come true

S420 ON 20$, 05/06/2010
I just bought a 95 s420 for real cheap. I was gonna buy a 96 e320 but saw & test drove it & fell in love with it ! i brought it home & changed tranny fluids & added 2 qt of LUCAS OIL it made such a difference! then i got rid of the stock intake system & replaced it with a cold air intake filter directly on the intake throttle feel hear that & LET THAT engine BREATH

Built Without Regard To Expense

John Throbs, 01/17/2010
Love the car. It's like driving a fast, well handling, exceedingly comfortable tank. Mine has not had any problems, but I bought it with 50K miles on it and it had a complete service log showing that all maintenance had been done. These cars have two flaws: The a/c evaporator can go out, and it is a $4K, dash out job to replace it, and the engine wiring harness can deteriorate, which is a $1,500 job to replace. Make sure the car you're buying has had these two repairs done to it and you will be fine.

I wish they still made this car!!!

The Best Car Ever!, 09/06/2010
We have owned our S320 LWB MBZ for 15 years this car has been solid reliable and great on fuel( strait 6cyl is a bit underpowered until u gear down and get the tranny involved). SINCE warranty,we have replaced;wiring harness, and the AC was not blowing out the vents that someone else mentioned but it was NOT 4K to fix.New head liner and the radio antenna and just recently struts($900) and catalytic converter, front suspension from wear and tear but I don't think u can fault the car for that. Also some window switches and now the left rear door window motor is out. Rear AC vent and some makeup mirror hinges have broken. This car still rides like a dream and has so many quality features!!

S420

YRChachad, 01/25/2003
One of the grandest cars put on the road. Side-by-side, this car is better made than the equivalent Lexus LS400, or BMW 740iL, there is just no question.

S500

Sharvan, 11/27/2002
I bought the car with approx 87,000 miles on it believing that it was a quality car that would hold a reasonable value. In the two and a half years that I had it, it cost over $6,000.00 in repairs and had to be towed back to the dealer twice. I would not recomend buying a Mercedes of any type unless there was a full warrantee on the car. Do not expect to get any thing for it on a trade. When the car runs it can appear to be a great car, but be sure to have a lot off money in the bank if you buy one used. Especially if the warrantee has run out. I sold it with 122,000 miles on it.

