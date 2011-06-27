Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

jonny600 , 03/08/2008

51 of 58 people found this review helpful

The 95 S600 simply put is one of the most amazing cars you will ever experience. You don't just drive this car. Interior-two toned leather seats, double stitched leather dash board,walnut throughout, brushed seude headliner, not enough words to explain the interior-9 speaker stereo amazing! Double pained windows-no road can be heard with windows up. The fit and finish of the cabin unsurpassed by any car make I know of. V12 400hp engine unlimited performance car offers electronic driving modes, in every way this car boarders on supercar status! drawbacks-8-mp, terribly expensive to repair a simple brake job. Most engine parts must be bought in pairs(the engine are two 6cyl engines)