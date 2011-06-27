Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
S600
The 95 S600 simply put is one of the most amazing cars you will ever experience. You don't just drive this car. Interior-two toned leather seats, double stitched leather dash board,walnut throughout, brushed seude headliner, not enough words to explain the interior-9 speaker stereo amazing! Double pained windows-no road can be heard with windows up. The fit and finish of the cabin unsurpassed by any car make I know of. V12 400hp engine unlimited performance car offers electronic driving modes, in every way this car boarders on supercar status! drawbacks-8-mp, terribly expensive to repair a simple brake job. Most engine parts must be bought in pairs(the engine are two 6cyl engines)
S 600 coupe is just okay,
i love the attention that i get when driving this car, and i like takeing it on the highway for long cruises at around 80 MPH, people with sport cars feel threatened when they see the V12 sign,,, they try to race, this car blows away most of them,
