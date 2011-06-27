Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Consumer Reviews

ABSOLUTELY AMAZING Baker , 05/11/2017 R350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful This crossover by Mercedes is amazing. Steering is tight and responsible. Quality of everything is exquisite. Design was way ahead of its time. Now most cross overs look like it, so nobody thinks it looks weird. Everyone thinks this is a 2017 model even though they stopped making it in 2012. The design is timeless. Most comfortable car I've ever owned. Suspension/ ride is smooth as glass. Panoramic roof is beautiful. All wheel drive gets you through anything and gives precision control. This is a large but intimate and luxurious car. I love every minute I am driving it. I feel privileged to own it. Very reliable. Stereo is excellent with blue tooth. Warning sensors and back up camera help prevent any collision. Blue paint is gorgeous. I would never trade this car for anything. People ask me, "where did you get THIS? A blue r350 2011 or 2012 is very rare to find. Any owner of the car is lucky. It's a unique find. Everything a Mercedes should be. Most Mercedes are too small, but this is big and roomy, but not a huge SUV. At current blue book, this car is a steal. 2018 update. My wife and I have taken several cross country trips in that past year. No problems with the R350 and the ride is beautiful. So spacious. Cars and SUVs keep getting smaller, bit this crossover has large and cg comfortable interior space. If you can find one and thinking about buying one, dont hesitate. Love this Mercedes. They still sell it in China new starting at about $86000. You can get ac2011 or 2012 r350 for $15000. Get it. Affordable luxury. Will never go out of style. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

LOVE this car! Ted M. , 04/18/2017 R350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Have owned my CPO 2011 R350 for 3 years now and absolutely love it. My R has all options, excluding the rear HVAC controls - including HID lights, LED DRLs, panoramic roof, AMG appearance package, 7 seat config. I've had ZERO problems with my R - reliability is fantastic. I only have two complaints about it: 1) the weight of the vehicle makes it go through brakes quickly (I do have a lot of stop and go traffic, though); 2) the weight combined with the AWD chews up tires. I get only 20-25k out of a set of tires.

Better than Anticipated! Patrick Lem , 08/23/2018 R350 BlueTEC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful First of all, many of the things you have heard about this car is true! It's lack of appeal was confusing to most. Not a car, and not a SUV/minivan. But,...you have to realize it can't perform like a sophisticated sedan because it isn't a sedan in weight and size. But it handles better than any 7 passenger SUV or minivan because it's not as bulky without the higher center of gravity. With the Blutec (turbo diesel) feature, I was able to transport 7 adults, for several hours, on freeway and hilly terrain. I was never at a loss for power, it handled the road better than my past minivans and suburban (and was more fun to drive!), no one exited the car with "confinement cramps", and I got 29 mpg! My best highway mileage was 40 mpg with four passengers traveling 75-85+ mph! Hope they begin reselling them in the U.S.

A totally misunderstood car rowner , 02/23/2011 R350 BlueTEC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) 43 of 63 people found this review helpful I just purchased my second "R" diesel, a 2011, black and almond. Many magazine reviews for this car since its introduction categorizes it as some version of a minivan. Believe me, it is not a minivan by any measure of comparison. It is an SUV, pure and simple! Having owned a MB-GL diesel, a gas ML, and a 2008 R diesel, I can say it is the best of the three models. It has more usable room, weighs less, handles better, accelerates faster, uses less fuel, is more passenger friendly and more comfortable than its MB stablemates. Plus it is $10,000 cheaper than the comparable GL. My 08 R had 50,000 miles on it, all w/o a single mechanical issue or problem.