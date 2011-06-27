Estimated values
1992 Mazda 626 LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$597
|$1,359
|$1,773
|Clean
|$525
|$1,199
|$1,563
|Average
|$381
|$877
|$1,144
|Rough
|$238
|$556
|$725
Estimated values
1992 Mazda 626 DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$597
|$1,359
|$1,773
|Clean
|$525
|$1,199
|$1,563
|Average
|$381
|$877
|$1,144
|Rough
|$238
|$556
|$725