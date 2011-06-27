Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Consumer Reviews
Practical Luxury
This is a beautiful car, solidly built, smooth ride, amazing sound system, super quiet. A great car for transporting people. The second row of seats have lots of leg room. People love riding in this car. A great commute car because it is a very smooth and stable ride, great handling. It is a long car, and its hard to tell where the front end is, making a little awkward to park. The best thing about this car is the price. You can pick up a used one for a fraction of the original sales price. Be warned that after a heavy rain or snow, your "check engine" light may come on". Don't take it to the Mercedes dealer. Take it to your trusted mechanic. I did and he turned the light off, and it never came back on again. Don't fix anything unless you are sure it is broken. Seats seven passengers. All the rear seats fold flat for lots of cargo room. Nice sunroof. Love this car. I replaced my Chrysler Minivan with it. My wife loves the car. Mercedes was way ahead of its time with this design. A lot of other cars have now imitated the design, but when it came out, no one could figure it out. So it didn't sell very well. All to our benefit now. Go get one. UPDATE 12/01/16: I've had this car 2 years now, and have only had to change the oil. Love this car. Still cheap to buy used. Assembled in Alabama, USA.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
R320 CDI REVIEW
Having owned 2 previous M-B Suvs (ML and GL), I can say without a doubt that this is the reliable, most comfortable and best performing of the three. The "R" is more roomy than either the ML and, yes, even the GL. It also handles better and is more pleasant on the highway. How the minivan label became attached to this model is confusing. It is not styled or functions like one. The diesel is the only engine to have as it accelerates strongly and is very frugal for a vehicle of this size. The styling was not my favorite at first, but has grown on me. It is hard to find an "R" owner that does not love their car. Resale market pricing for the diesel version is strong. Good job Mercedes!
A truly outstanding vehicle
The MB R class with a CDI engine is the perfect all around vehicle forany household. It is very large and very comfortable with outstanding fuel economy for it's size because the diesel engine. Power and torque are amazing. My wife insists on driving this luxury car for her daily 45 mile commute. She pays for the fuel which averages 25 MPG overall and tops out at 27 with mostly highway travel.
A good family car
We traded in our Porsche Cayenne for an R350 due to passenger limitation in the Porsche. The Mercedes offered a spacious interior with comfort and luxury as well as easy maneuverability. The engine can be sluggish to start but the ride is smooth once you get going. If you're tall, you may want to think twice as there is little clearance between my head and the interior roof of the car without moving the seat all the way down. The sun visor is also tricky to put down without having to move my head back. Difficult to get used to after having 2 suv's with more height and flexibility.
Diesel R-class well worth it.
Six large adults - not a minivan or an SUV? It's the R-class. I've never had a more comfortable car.
Sponsored cars related to the R-Class
Related Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz R-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons