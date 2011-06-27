Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Consumer Reviews

Practical Luxury Baker , 11/24/2015 R350 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful This is a beautiful car, solidly built, smooth ride, amazing sound system, super quiet. A great car for transporting people. The second row of seats have lots of leg room. People love riding in this car. A great commute car because it is a very smooth and stable ride, great handling. It is a long car, and its hard to tell where the front end is, making a little awkward to park. The best thing about this car is the price. You can pick up a used one for a fraction of the original sales price. Be warned that after a heavy rain or snow, your "check engine" light may come on". Don't take it to the Mercedes dealer. Take it to your trusted mechanic. I did and he turned the light off, and it never came back on again. Don't fix anything unless you are sure it is broken. Seats seven passengers. All the rear seats fold flat for lots of cargo room. Nice sunroof. Love this car. I replaced my Chrysler Minivan with it. My wife loves the car. Mercedes was way ahead of its time with this design. A lot of other cars have now imitated the design, but when it came out, no one could figure it out. So it didn't sell very well. All to our benefit now. Go get one. UPDATE 12/01/16: I've had this car 2 years now, and have only had to change the oil. Love this car. Still cheap to buy used. Assembled in Alabama, USA. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

R320 CDI REVIEW DANIEL , 07/07/2010 R320 CDI 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) 54 of 56 people found this review helpful Having owned 2 previous M-B Suvs (ML and GL), I can say without a doubt that this is the reliable, most comfortable and best performing of the three. The "R" is more roomy than either the ML and, yes, even the GL. It also handles better and is more pleasant on the highway. How the minivan label became attached to this model is confusing. It is not styled or functions like one. The diesel is the only engine to have as it accelerates strongly and is very frugal for a vehicle of this size. The styling was not my favorite at first, but has grown on me. It is hard to find an "R" owner that does not love their car. Resale market pricing for the diesel version is strong. Good job Mercedes! Report Abuse

A truly outstanding vehicle George H. Miller , 03/27/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful The MB R class with a CDI engine is the perfect all around vehicle forany household. It is very large and very comfortable with outstanding fuel economy for it's size because the diesel engine. Power and torque are amazing. My wife insists on driving this luxury car for her daily 45 mile commute. She pays for the fuel which averages 25 MPG overall and tops out at 27 with mostly highway travel. Report Abuse

A good family car JW , 04/27/2009 11 of 11 people found this review helpful We traded in our Porsche Cayenne for an R350 due to passenger limitation in the Porsche. The Mercedes offered a spacious interior with comfort and luxury as well as easy maneuverability. The engine can be sluggish to start but the ride is smooth once you get going. If you're tall, you may want to think twice as there is little clearance between my head and the interior roof of the car without moving the seat all the way down. The sun visor is also tricky to put down without having to move my head back. Difficult to get used to after having 2 suv's with more height and flexibility. Report Abuse