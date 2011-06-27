  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz Metris
  4. Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Metris
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,950
See Metris Inventory
Starting MSRP
$25,995
See Metris Inventory
Starting MSRP
$32,900
See Metris Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222222
Total Seating227
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$32,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg21/24 mpg20/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/444.0 mi.388.5/444.0 mi.370.0/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm208 hp @ 5500 rpm208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.36.4 ft.36.4 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$32,900
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesno
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
2 rear headrestsnonoyes
Rear door child safety locksnonoyes
child seat anchorsnonoyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Premium Safety Packageyesnoyes
Refrigeration Prep Packageyesnono
Premium Exterior Packageyesnoyes
Multi-Function Wheel/Display Packageyesnoyes
Lane Keeping Assist Packageyesnoyes
Cargo Protection Packageyesnono
ECO Start/Stop Packageyesnono
Safety Packageyesnoyes
Cold Weather Packageyesnoyes
Blind Spot Assist Packageyesnoyes
Driver Efficiency Packageyesnoyes
Driver Comfort Packageyesnoyes
Additional Battery Packageyesnoyes
Premium Safety w/Parktronic Packageyesnoyes
Utility Packagenoyesno
Convenience Packagenoyesno
Premium Interior Packagenonoyes
Electric Sliding Door Packagenonoyes
Enhanced AC Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$32,900
5 total speakersyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$32,900
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesno
front cupholdersyesyesno
electric power steeringyesyesyes
Front and rear air conditioningnonoyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$32,900
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Rear View Camerayesnoyes
Passenger Comfort Seat w/Lumbar Supportyesnoyes
Smoker Packageyesnoyes
Parktronic w/Active Parking Assistyesnoyes
Parametric Special Module (PSM)yesnoyes
Rear Carpetyesnoyes
Partition w/Cutout for Extended Loadingyesnono
LED Light Strip in Rear Compartmentyesnono
Warm/Cool Air Duct to Rear Compartmentyesnono
Sidewalls/Rear Doors Full Height Plastic Panelingyesnono
Illuminated Vanity Mirrorsyesnono
Pre-Installation Becker Map Pilot Navigation Systemyesnoyes
Driver Comfort Seat w/Lumbar Supportyesnoyes
Storage Tray, Lower Consoleyesnoyes
Body Builder Connector Under Driver's Seatyesnono
Remote Opening/Closing of Windowsyesnono
Premium Overhead Control Panelyesnoyes
Heated and Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyesnoyes
Waist-Level Composite Paneling in Cargo Areayesnono
Rear Cargo Area Luggage Net- Floor to Ceilingyesnoyes
Front Footwell Lightingyesnono
Interior Rear View Mirroryesnono
Cruise Controlyesnoyes
Becker Map Pilotyesnoyes
Partition w/Cutout for Extended Loading, Window and Rear Entry Assist Gripyesnono
Floor Cargo Lashing Railsyesnono
Reading Lights for Front Overhead Control Panelyesnoyes
Interior Chrome Accentsyesnoyes
Cargo Lashing Rails, Waist Lineyesnono
Automatic Climate Controlyesnoyes
Cargo Straps, D-Ringsyesnono
Additional Seat, 2nd Row, Folding Curbsidenonoyes
Rear Liftgate Courtesy Lightnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$32,900
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room62.2 in.62.2 in.62.2 in.
Front leg room35.8 in.35.8 in.35.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room58.9 in.58.9 in.58.9 in.
clothyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Rear head roomnono41.4 in.
Rear hip Roomnono65.5 in.
Rear leg roomnono35.8 in.
Rear shoulder roomnono64.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsnonoyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnonoyes
Split-folding rear seatbacknonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Single Flip-Up Tailgate w/Hardboard Trimyesnoyes
Black Roof Railsyesnoyes
Rear Cargo Door Premium Trimyesnoyes
Backup Alarmyesnoyes
Bumpers Painted in Vehicle Coloryesnoyes
17" 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyesnono
Driver Side 2nd Row Fixed Windowyesnoyes
Passenger Side 2nd Row Fixed Windowyesnono
180 Degree Opening Rear Doorsyesnono
Black Tinting for Rear Windowsyesnono
Trailer Hitchyesnoyes
Sliding Door, Driver's Sideyesnono
Heated Windows, Rear Doors and Wipers/Washersyesnono
Bumpers Primed for Paintingyesnoyes
17" 20-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyesnono
3-Button Key Fobyesnono
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Maximum cargo capacity186.0 cu.ft.186.0 cu.ft.186.0 cu.ft.
Length202.4 in.202.4 in.202.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight4222 lbs.4222 lbs.4850 lbs.
Gross weight6724 lbs.6724 lbs.6724 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place186.0 cu.ft.186.0 cu.ft.38.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.3.8 in.3.8 in.
Height75.2 in.75.2 in.74.4 in.
Maximum payload2502 lbs.2502 lbs.1874 lbs.
Wheel base126.0 in.126.0 in.126.0 in.
Width75.9 in.75.9 in.75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Exterior Colors
  • Jupiter Red
  • Cavansite Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Pebble Gray
  • Navy Blue
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Jupiter Red
  • Cavansite Blue Metallic
  • Mountain Crystal White Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Pebble Gray
  • Navy Blue
  • Flint Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tunja Black, cloth
  • Black, leatherette
  • Tunja Black, cloth
  • Tunja Black, cloth
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$32,900
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesyes
225/55R17 tiresyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$32,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Metris InventorySee Metris InventorySee Metris Inventory

Related Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles