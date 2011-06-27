  1. Home
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 M-Class
5(82%)4(18%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
11 reviews
ML400 v. BMW X5

Steve Zwiren, 06/27/2016
ML400 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
17 of 19 people found this review helpful

I compared and test drove the BMW X5 and the ML400. The X5 handles slightly better on highway ramps at the posted speed limit. As you pushed the SUVs harder through the highway ramps the X5 had less body lean to it, however, the ML400 was good and held the turns just fine. I choose the ML400 because I liked the smooth road and highway comfort. The highway ramps were a fraction of the time I spend driving so the nicer ride on the roads in the ML400 was more important to me than a few seconds of less lean in the highway ramps. Also, I liked the design and quality better in the ML400. I've had the ML400 16 months and have had no problems with it.

Performance
Comfort
2015 ML 400

autofire, 11/09/2014
29 of 34 people found this review helpful

Nice ride. Has everything anyone could want with a five seat suv. The 3.0 TT motor has plenty of power and the the rpm's don't max out every time you step on the gas like the base 2014 porsche I bought the suv to use as a family suv and I will not take it to the track for a race day. I looked at the porsche and to get the same options I have on my ML 400 and not have their base V6 motor. It would have cost $20K more and that's just for the S model I compaired to Porsche because I have a 911 and thought I wanted to stay with them. After having the ML for the first month I know I made the right desicission

2015 ML 400

autofire, 11/04/2014
14 of 16 people found this review helpful

Looked at the 2014 cayenne, 2015 X5 , and ML 400 The porsche was way under powered and the BMW was nice but the dealer wouldn't work with me and the ML 400 had everything we were looking for and the dealer worked with us. We took the ML from Birmingham to New Orleans last weekend and averaged 21 mpg at 80 mph . When passing the rpm' s never went above 3500 I would recommend this suv to anyone looking for luxury 5 seat suv

Definite upgrade over ML350

markss2, 09/26/2014
19 of 23 people found this review helpful

Traded in my 2012 ML350 and wanted more power and features. ML400 delivers both. New MB 6 cylinder turbo is much more powerful at any RPM. It's not quite an 8, but gets better fuel economy than the regular 6 in the ML350. This engine is a new gem in the MB lineup. The ML400 adds a bunch of features standard, plus I ordered AMG wheels, halogen lights, panoramic roof, cooled seats and a few more. If you like the ML350, you'll love the ML400. More money, but definitely more fun to drive. You may find a better value SUV, but the ML400 is tops in performance, ride quality and overall quality. Happy I stepped up.

Mercedes Technology, Learn From Lexus

Irwin, 08/08/2016
ML 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
16 of 22 people found this review helpful

This is the second ML-350 AWD that I have owned, so my review applies to the 2012 which had engine problems, misfiring and the 2015 which has keyless go technology problems. Both items were reported to Mercedes many times and in both cases Mercedes provided no satisfaction and no ability to find the problem and repair it. On the 2012, near the end of my ownership just prior to trading the car in, Mercedes came out with and performed some sort of software upgrade on the engine and it finally fixed the misfiring. This problem had gone on for almost three years, with Mercedes denying there was a problem and telling me that it was the gasoline I was purchasing which was the same I had used in my many Lexus SUV's for previous 20 years. On my current 2015, the keyless go fails more than it works and the car continues to get confused when there are two keys near the car. My wife always carries, her key to my car when we ride together and the Mercedes keyless go is unable to switch between the keys and work consistently. Recently, we have had a problem, where my wife was in the car and unable to get out, and I was outside with my key and unable to get in, which would have been a disaster in an emergency. The car has been in the shop at least 4 times for this problem, but Mercedes denies there is a problem and will not switch out the computer that handles this part of the technology or has been unable to fix the problem. I have made videos of the failure which I was asked by my service manager at Mercedes to do to proof the failure was happening and there are numerous reports of the problem online, but similar to my engine problem in the 2012, Mercedes is unable or unwilling to address and repair the problem. Other than the problems, we have liked the ML350, and we also own the GLK 350, but I am very unhappy with the way Mercedes addresses their own issues with their Technology. Having been a Lexus owner since Lexus came out with their SUV's and with Toyota before that, the switch to Mercedes has been difficult as their customer service and their ability to make their technology work still needs improvement. Update 8-12-17, In January 2017 Mercedes service replaced the keyless go computer and the keyless go worked correctly for a short time before it started to fail again. Now it has gotten much worse, often will not recognize one of the keys and still does not have the ability to switch between the two keys. Mercedes has a long way to go in being able to service and fix their own technology issues. I have now had this car for 30 months and keyless go still does not work properly.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
