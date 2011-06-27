Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

Rover and Beemer killer Wolfepack , 08/31/2008 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Have owned the Discovery and LR3 and was ready for a change. Drove the Ranger Rover Sport, X5 and ML350. Simply no comparison. The Benz is by far the best combination of luxury, performance, safety and styling for the money. We are completely blown away by the driving characteristics and features of this vehicle. It is light years ahead of its predecesor, the ML320, which was a stubby, truck-based abomination. This thing is an E-class with some ride height and storage space. If you're considering an SUV in this price range, you must drive this car. My only complaints are the position of the cruise control stalk and the learning curve on all the features. Gas mileage is as bad as the Rover. Report Abuse

Great SUV David , 12/05/2015 ML350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 28 of 29 people found this review helpful Overall this is an excellent SUV. It's got peppy acceleration, good brakes, great looks, and is very comfortable. The interior is super nice. I love the iPhone integration, backup camera, and peace of mind knowing I have airbags everywhere. This SUV has FANTASTIC traction. It can be raining and I can pull out on an uphill incline and floor it- this thing just grabs and go's! This gives me peace of mind when my wife drives it versus our car when the weather is bad. With all that being said- it's a Mercedes. Premium fuel, expensive synthetic oil changes, and all that good stuff. Its not too bad because honestly all cars are expensive if you go to a dealer. Find a good Indy mechanic good with euro cars and you'll be fine! I had a Timing chain replaced at 80,000 miles- was told it may have needed this because perhaps the previous owner may not have changed there oil like he should have. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

gas guzzler road rat , 09/04/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I liked the 2006 ML so much I got a 2009 ML when my lease was up. The 2009 gas mileage averages around 10mpg in the city and 15mpg on the hwy. Compared to 15mpg in city and 22 mpg that i got with the 2006. The handling on the 2006 was great and fun to drive, the 2009 doesnt have steering with as much feel, it feels more like a bus. No feedback. I think the steering wheel is also bigger in this year but not sure. THe fake leather seats do not compare to the comfort of the leather seats i had previously. THe rear bumper design with the color coating is really dumb but a good way for the dealers to make extra money when you turn in the car. It scratches easily

Very finicky car victor , 07/02/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Like many German cars, this has its quirks. The navigation is tough to get used to, but that's not what's most curious about this car: at elevation about 10,000 feet, the nav shuts off! It displays a warning and becomes inoperable. Mercedes says it affects so few people that they won't fix it. So if you drive in the mountains a lot (we live in Colorado) and want to use this car in high elevations, keep this in mind. As importantly, keep in mind that Mercedes refuses to spend the time reprogramming the nav systems. Maybe they outsourced that part to Japan...