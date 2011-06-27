Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV Consumer Reviews
Rover and Beemer killer
Have owned the Discovery and LR3 and was ready for a change. Drove the Ranger Rover Sport, X5 and ML350. Simply no comparison. The Benz is by far the best combination of luxury, performance, safety and styling for the money. We are completely blown away by the driving characteristics and features of this vehicle. It is light years ahead of its predecesor, the ML320, which was a stubby, truck-based abomination. This thing is an E-class with some ride height and storage space. If you're considering an SUV in this price range, you must drive this car. My only complaints are the position of the cruise control stalk and the learning curve on all the features. Gas mileage is as bad as the Rover.
Great SUV
Overall this is an excellent SUV. It's got peppy acceleration, good brakes, great looks, and is very comfortable. The interior is super nice. I love the iPhone integration, backup camera, and peace of mind knowing I have airbags everywhere. This SUV has FANTASTIC traction. It can be raining and I can pull out on an uphill incline and floor it- this thing just grabs and go's! This gives me peace of mind when my wife drives it versus our car when the weather is bad. With all that being said- it's a Mercedes. Premium fuel, expensive synthetic oil changes, and all that good stuff. Its not too bad because honestly all cars are expensive if you go to a dealer. Find a good Indy mechanic good with euro cars and you'll be fine! I had a Timing chain replaced at 80,000 miles- was told it may have needed this because perhaps the previous owner may not have changed there oil like he should have.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
gas guzzler
I liked the 2006 ML so much I got a 2009 ML when my lease was up. The 2009 gas mileage averages around 10mpg in the city and 15mpg on the hwy. Compared to 15mpg in city and 22 mpg that i got with the 2006. The handling on the 2006 was great and fun to drive, the 2009 doesnt have steering with as much feel, it feels more like a bus. No feedback. I think the steering wheel is also bigger in this year but not sure. THe fake leather seats do not compare to the comfort of the leather seats i had previously. THe rear bumper design with the color coating is really dumb but a good way for the dealers to make extra money when you turn in the car. It scratches easily
Very finicky car
Like many German cars, this has its quirks. The navigation is tough to get used to, but that's not what's most curious about this car: at elevation about 10,000 feet, the nav shuts off! It displays a warning and becomes inoperable. Mercedes says it affects so few people that they won't fix it. So if you drive in the mountains a lot (we live in Colorado) and want to use this car in high elevations, keep this in mind. As importantly, keep in mind that Mercedes refuses to spend the time reprogramming the nav systems. Maybe they outsourced that part to Japan...
Does anyone else notice these issues?
I own 3 Mercedes Benz's. A 2006 S500 with 120,000 miles, a CLK550 with 50,000 miles and the 2009 ML350 with 53,000 miles. Out of these 3, the first 2 are manufactured in Germany. The ML is made here in the USA. The first 2 get 24-27 mpg on a long trip. The ML350 gets around 20mpg. Heres the issues. The ML is not made as well as the other 2. It has had rear hatch issues, sunroof issues (just had to replace the switch on the sunroof, cost almost $1,000) and multiple other very minor issues that always seem to cost between $500 and $1000. The cover of the drivers rear view mirror popped off. Everything functioned, but the cover would sometimes pop off in the car wash. Cost to repair $630.
