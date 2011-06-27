  1. Home
Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

Reliable family car

ahering, 09/20/2008
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

Bought it with 35,000 miles and I have just put 37,500 more miles in 4 years. It had brand-new tires and brake-pads when bought and it is just about time to replace them. I have spent about $500 a couple of time extra for repairs (not regular maintenance) and my only complaint would be that I have to keep an eye on the engine oil level. If I drive over 70 miles per hour on a hot day, it will surely burn oil. Other than that I am pleased with this SUV.

Thought it would be better

lbf, 01/22/2009
21 of 22 people found this review helpful

Great car until it hit 107,000. New power steering pump $1000. Next month emmission air pump $1400. Drove it 4 miles check engine light came on again. Must clean engine vents. Maybe cleaned externaly for $650. If that does not work - $2000+. m selling the car. Lots of little stuff goes wrong.

9 Month Update

DSanborn, 10/06/2005
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

This is my 2nd review of this car. I just bought a 24' boat and I'm using the ML320 to pull it. I'm extremely pleased with the towing capacity of this somewhat small SUV. It pulls a 4600lb boat with no problem and I live on a large hill. The low gear is a great feature that works well. We have had no issues with the vehicle and it has been fantastic. I drove it 2200 miles across country without an issue. I noticed the battery comment in a previous review. Be careful - Germans don't like maintenance free batteries so you need to check the water levels in your cells or it will die with no warning. I'm really impressed with the capabilities of this vehicle.

well satisfied

BRLMNKZ, 04/05/2002
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This is my third ML 320 in three years, due to my unwillingness to wait for body repairs after being rear-ended and after a tree limb incident. Performance is better with the 2001 than the 2000, and the 2001 is tighter and more quiet than the 1999. All are solid and secure on the road, and handle beautifully. No mechanical problems with any.

A good value used

DSanborn, 06/08/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I purchased this vehicle for my wife for Christmas. She has always wanted one. I was a little hesitant due to the reviews on Edmunds. It appears some people love them and some hate them. We purchased a certified one because of these concerns. It has performed very well and is comfortable to ride in. I really like how stable it is off-road. This vehicle is ridiculously over-priced new (as most are) but has depreciated nicely to where you can get a good sport utility at a reasonable price with a decent warranty. The best thing about the vehicle is the safety features. I bought it for my wife and young son so they could walk away from almost any accident. It's a tank!

