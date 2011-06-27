Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

Reliable family car ahering , 09/20/2008 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Bought it with 35,000 miles and I have just put 37,500 more miles in 4 years. It had brand-new tires and brake-pads when bought and it is just about time to replace them. I have spent about $500 a couple of time extra for repairs (not regular maintenance) and my only complaint would be that I have to keep an eye on the engine oil level. If I drive over 70 miles per hour on a hot day, it will surely burn oil. Other than that I am pleased with this SUV. Report Abuse

Thought it would be better lbf , 01/22/2009 21 of 22 people found this review helpful Great car until it hit 107,000. New power steering pump $1000. Next month emmission air pump $1400. Drove it 4 miles check engine light came on again. Must clean engine vents. Maybe cleaned externaly for $650. If that does not work - $2000+. m selling the car. Lots of little stuff goes wrong.

9 Month Update DSanborn , 10/06/2005 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd review of this car. I just bought a 24' boat and I'm using the ML320 to pull it. I'm extremely pleased with the towing capacity of this somewhat small SUV. It pulls a 4600lb boat with no problem and I live on a large hill. The low gear is a great feature that works well. We have had no issues with the vehicle and it has been fantastic. I drove it 2200 miles across country without an issue. I noticed the battery comment in a previous review. Be careful - Germans don't like maintenance free batteries so you need to check the water levels in your cells or it will die with no warning. I'm really impressed with the capabilities of this vehicle.

well satisfied BRLMNKZ , 04/05/2002 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is my third ML 320 in three years, due to my unwillingness to wait for body repairs after being rear-ended and after a tree limb incident. Performance is better with the 2001 than the 2000, and the 2001 is tighter and more quiet than the 1999. All are solid and secure on the road, and handle beautifully. No mechanical problems with any.