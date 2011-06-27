Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
GLE-Class SUV
AMG GLE 63 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$67,176*
Total Cash Price
$44,072
GLE 550e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$90,227*
Total Cash Price
$59,195
GLE 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$92,861*
Total Cash Price
$60,923
AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$90,885*
Total Cash Price
$59,627
AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$68,493*
Total Cash Price
$44,936
GLE 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$65,859*
Total Cash Price
$43,208
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 GLE-Class SUV AMG GLE 63 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$928
|$956
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$4,927
|Maintenance
|$1,371
|$287
|$3,243
|$3,590
|$1,882
|$10,372
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,157
|$1,780
|$1,919
|$2,067
|$6,922
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,344
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,532
|Financing
|$2,370
|$1,905
|$1,412
|$882
|$319
|$6,889
|Depreciation
|$8,346
|$4,543
|$4,000
|$3,545
|$3,181
|$23,615
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,604
|$11,207
|$13,848
|$13,450
|$11,068
|$67,176
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 GLE-Class SUV GLE 550e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,247
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$6,617
|Maintenance
|$1,841
|$385
|$4,355
|$4,822
|$2,528
|$13,932
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,554
|$2,391
|$2,577
|$2,776
|$9,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,148
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,400
|Financing
|$3,184
|$2,559
|$1,896
|$1,185
|$429
|$9,253
|Depreciation
|$11,209
|$6,102
|$5,373
|$4,761
|$4,273
|$31,718
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,645
|$15,052
|$18,599
|$18,065
|$14,866
|$90,227
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 GLE-Class SUV GLE 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$6,810
|Maintenance
|$1,895
|$396
|$4,482
|$4,963
|$2,601
|$14,338
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,599
|$2,460
|$2,652
|$2,857
|$9,568
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,240
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,500
|Financing
|$3,277
|$2,634
|$1,951
|$1,220
|$441
|$9,523
|Depreciation
|$11,537
|$6,280
|$5,530
|$4,900
|$4,398
|$32,644
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,335
|$15,492
|$19,142
|$18,592
|$15,300
|$92,861
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 GLE-Class SUV AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,256
|$1,293
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$6,665
|Maintenance
|$1,855
|$388
|$4,387
|$4,858
|$2,546
|$14,033
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,565
|$2,408
|$2,596
|$2,796
|$9,365
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,171
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,425
|Financing
|$3,207
|$2,578
|$1,910
|$1,194
|$432
|$9,321
|Depreciation
|$11,291
|$6,147
|$5,412
|$4,796
|$4,304
|$31,950
|Fuel
|$3,037
|$3,128
|$3,222
|$3,319
|$3,420
|$16,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,817
|$15,162
|$18,735
|$18,197
|$14,974
|$90,885
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 GLE-Class SUV AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$946
|$974
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$5,023
|Maintenance
|$1,398
|$292
|$3,306
|$3,661
|$1,919
|$10,576
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,179
|$1,815
|$1,956
|$2,107
|$7,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,390
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,581
|Financing
|$2,417
|$1,943
|$1,439
|$900
|$326
|$7,024
|Depreciation
|$8,509
|$4,632
|$4,079
|$3,614
|$3,244
|$24,078
|Fuel
|$2,289
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,501
|$2,577
|$12,153
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,949
|$11,426
|$14,119
|$13,713
|$11,285
|$68,493
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 GLE-Class SUV GLE 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$910
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$4,830
|Maintenance
|$1,344
|$281
|$3,179
|$3,520
|$1,845
|$10,169
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,134
|$1,745
|$1,881
|$2,026
|$6,786
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,298
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,482
|Financing
|$2,324
|$1,868
|$1,384
|$865
|$313
|$6,754
|Depreciation
|$8,182
|$4,454
|$3,922
|$3,475
|$3,119
|$23,152
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,259
|$10,987
|$13,576
|$13,186
|$10,851
|$65,859
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 GLE-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class in Virginia is:not available
