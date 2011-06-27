Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class AMG® GLE 63 S 4MATIC® Consumer Reviews

Mr. Salvatore , 03/08/2017 AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)

For $136K with tax and license I expected something better. Opinions vary on looks, but I think it is a great, impressive looking car. It is fast, quiet, and feels very solid and comfortable on the road. The airmatic suspension is wonderful in leveling out the ride even in turns. The upgraded B&O stereo is amazing. It's failings are many. I cannot get the seat comfortable. The problem for me is where my legs leave the front edge of the seat. There is no thigh support extension on the AMG GLE 63 Coupe. I have the multicontour seats. You can adjust the side bolsters and front edge. Like blowing up air bags. The side bolsters will hold you nice and firm. The front edge of the seat with the air cushion is just plain uncomfortable. Like sleeping on a blowup air mattress. It is hard at any inflation level. Really, really annoying to me. The navigation system is totally worthless. I don't even want to detail all the problems with it. From laboriously putting in an address to a voice control that functions only with exact addresses, if it understands you at all, and I mean exact. If you manage to get your destination in, navigation can be a problem as well as it tells me to turn when I am in the middle of making the turn, not beforehand. Thankfully Android Auto with Google navigation functions great on the car, but then you have to plug your phone in and out everytime you come and go. An annoyance. I am thinking of getting a cell phone just to leave hooked up to the car. All the safety electronic stuff is worthless. The Active Blind Spot Assist and the Lane Keeping Assist work only at certain speeds and with specific road conditions and markings. So it is totally unreliable. The Stop and Go cruise control is also problematic and not the convenience it is advertised to be. Even the Eco engine feature only works under certain conditions. If too many electronics are on, it won't work as to not drain the battery. Too many electronics as in AC, stereo, and ventilated seats!!! So this car excels as a Sport SUV car, but really, really fails as a luxury coupe. I would not buy another one, and I find the seat so uncomfortable, I am considering taking the loss and trading it in for some other car.