Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV Consumer Reviews
Traded my E350 for this GLE350. Quite satisfied.
One complaint about this vehicle is the poor gas mileage, however, I knew about it and chose this model regardless. Complaint #2 is the egregious charge for service; my first oil change/service A cost almost $300!!! Outrageous!
The 'New ML' -Newer is not always Better
Pros: Styling a little better than older-styled ML series, interior design excellent, comfort excellent, great cargo space Cons: Annoying exhaust systemsounds at low RPMs, sounds like a constant drone at low speeds Sluggish acceleration BMW drivers or older ML owners will probably not like this car.
GLE350 - The Quirks
We purchased a 2016 GLE350 as a replacement for our 2010 Lexus RX350. This is our first Mercedes-Benz, and overall, it's a wonderful car. I'm posting this review mostly to point out the "quirks" we've noticed in our first month of ownership. Note that we've previously driven Lexus and BMW, so those are our primary comparison points. 1. No Bluetooth audio! The Bluetooth only works for phone calls, not for playing music. This was an unpleasant surprise. If you want music from your phone, you have to physically plug it in via USB, and use either the direct audio option, or Apple CarPlay. 2. The navigation system defaults to reading directions aloud. There's no way to change this default; you have to physically mute the voice... every... single... time. 3. The "Dynamic Select" drive mode defaults to "Comfort". There's no way to change this default; you have to physically change it to "Sport"... every... single... time. 4. The in-car Operator's Manual only works while you're in Park, so your passenger can't look something up while you drive. And it's surprisingly sluggish; feels like a circa 1990's computer, chugging away to load the next page. 5. The radio controls are surprisingly "dense." It seems to take an awful lot of clicks to view your favorites, or browse up and down the dial. 6. I still haven't figured out how to store the fuel cap in the "holder". For now I've just let it dangle; I'm pretty sure it's supposed to have a slot, but I can't figure it out. 7. The printed/PDF Owners Manual seems to have been written for non-humans of some kind. The language is stilted, the instructions are riddled with so many warnings that it's really hard to find the actual info, and the info itself is ridiculously sparse and un-helpful. Please, car companies (especially Mercedes), hire an editor who can actually write! 8. After a month of trying, we've yet to successfully actually get the car to park itself, as advertised. Google or YouTube this; you'll find tons of other folks similarly confused, including dealers who humorously try to demonstrate this on YouTube and fail even in the videos! I'm sure it works, but wow, it seems utterly non-intuitive, and I really, really wonder how many total times in the history of Mercedes-Benz how often a driver has actually used the feature to actually park their car.
New GLE
We looked hard at the Porsche Cayenne which is a better car in most ways but couldn't justify another $10k. This is the 3rd MB SUV that we've owned and it's the best one yet.
Nothing to complain about
After driving this for about three years and putting on 50+ miles per day commuting, the only thing that went wrong was an alignment issue that ate up the tires prematurely. Once that was fixed, nothing major. The interior shows almost no wear. On the highway I average around 24 mpg if I'm being gentle. Transmission could be snappier at times but it's adequate and the torque this thing generates is more than adequate. I normally drive in Comfort mode. Sport does wake the transmission up but it's almost too aggressive and the steering becomes strangely heavy (though very direct). The 400 is the sweet spot of the GLE range in my opinion.
